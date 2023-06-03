Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 74 degrees. The surf is starting to hold black drum, pompano, small sharks and the occasional redfish. The gulf side of the north jetty is holding limits of sheepshead and trout against the rocks at the end using a popping cork with shrimp, free-line shrimp or croaker. Channel side holding some nice trout and big redfish on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 82 degrees. Eastern shoreline of Trinity bay has begun to clear. Best catches are coming from the northwest end of the bay over shell reefs. A mix of speckled trout and redfish on live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 83 degrees. Decent numbers of speckled trout being caught over open bay reefs, such as Hanna’s and Deep Reefs, using live shrimp and soft plastics. Birds working in the eastern end of the bay. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperatures are 84 degrees and the water clarity is good in most places. There continues to be a large amount of freshwater in the Bay system, however trout can be caught without running too far from the launch spot in Stingaree Canal. Winds have been less than 15 mph for the most part, this creates the opportunity to fish most anywhere increasing success rates over the past week. There is a good number of baitfish or shrimp over shell and grass lines attracting the predator fish. Trout, redfish and black drum are biting live shrimp under a popping cork, as well as purple with chartreuse paddle tails and 1 ⁄ 4 ounce jig heads. Fish close to the shoreline, with larger catches coming off open water reefs. Tide movement as well as major feeding times are producing the best catches. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Yates Bayou drain and Siever’s Cut are holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Hanna’s is great early on the same, or a twitching artificial. Look for birds, moving bait, and small slicks. Slicks have a fishy watermelon smell, so be sure to let your nose help guide you to fish. Deep Reef, Pepper Grove Cove to Moody’s Pass holding fish. Smith Point to Moody National Wildlife. Look for schools of redfish under birds. Pearl, Chartreuse, big papa pure Pearl, and Strawberry are great colors. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay:FAIR. 80 degrees. Good numbers of speckled trout coming from the gas wells and rocks located in the middle of Galveston Bay. Still a few fish being caught along the shorelines near Eagle Point. Lots of black drum being caught on any type of structure. Best bite is on live shrimp and croaker. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Surf is on fire from Pleasure Pier to Surfside is for speckled trout, pompano, jack crevalle on live shrimp under a popping cork, or croaker on an OCTO Circle with small chatter weight. The South Jetty holding big redfish, with some nice sharks on the end. Gulf side is on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait, free-lined shrimp, Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout close to rocks popping cork with live shrimp. 61st Pier has some bulls being caught on spoons as well as bait. A few jack crevalle mixed in. The causeway and Pelican Island Bridge are holding redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 84 degrees. Birds are working over schools of speckled trout in the upper end of the bay. Structure on the eastern side of the causeway bridge holding speckled trout along with a few redfish. Live shrimp under popping corks working best. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Greens Lake holding redfish against grass lines and by sandy shores early. Wade anglers are having success for speckled trout and the occasional redfish on and around the south shoreline where there is hard sand. The east side of Oyster Creek is holding some redfish for wade anglers. Mecom Reef will have fish on it early up by rocks with artificial or live bait free-line or under cork. As the winds pick up fish in protected waters with bait moving around. Fish are under birds around Confederate and Carancahua Reefs. Ease in on the birds for fish at least 75 yards riding a drift that will get you there quickly. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 78 degrees; 0.15 feet above pool. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Catfish are biting in 15-20 feet of water on shad. Crappie are good in 8-16 feet of water in open water and on brush piles using black and chartreuse or blue and white jigs off the bottom. Bass have pushed out to 6-10 feet of water using chatterbaits, or Texas rigged worms. White bass are good under the lights at night with rattletraps and double rigged jigs. Report by Jason Machala, JM Fishing Guide Service.

Texas City: FAIR. 82 degrees. Galveston beachfront and jetties good for speckled trout on live shrimp and croakers. Lots of big sharks being caught along with bull redfish. A 60 inch tarpon was caught and released a few miles from the beach. Texas City Dike is good at night for speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is good for trout at night under lights, and the SWP is good day and at night free lining shrimp or shrimp under popping cork near the rocks. Campbell holding fish under birds. Limits of trout near the rocks early live shrimp. Mosquito Island holding trout and occasional red early. Moses Lake holding fish under birds early. Fish holding near the piers from top water grill to Eagle Point. Gas Wells has trout action on croaker. Halfmoon shoal holding a few redfish and black drum. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: FAIR. 76 degrees. Trout, redfish, pompano and whiting are good in the surf. Trout, redfish, gafftop and catfish are good in the bay under the birds. Flounder are good in cuts coming into the bay. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 74 degrees. Surf continues to be flat and productive for catches of trout and redfish with croaker, live shrimp, and few bites on artificials. There are some smaller sized whiting in the surf. Mid bay reefs are good for trout and redfish using live shrimp and a popping cork. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 74 degrees. Surf continues to be flat and productive for catches of trout and redfish with croaker, live shrimp, and few bites on artificials. There are some smaller sized whiting in the surf. Mid bay reefs are good for trout and redfish using live shrimp and a popping cork. Gigging the south shoreline at night is producing good catches of flounder. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.