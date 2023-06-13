Thursday, June 15, 2023
COM Needs Your Vote To Further Futures

by Brandon Williams
“Mom, I think I’m ready to go to college,” began the conversation between myself and my late mother one cold January evening in 1991.

Less than a year after (finally) graduating La Marque High School and still hobbling from a cracked kneecap from the result of attempting a windmill slam dunk in the back of Gil Castile’s house that sidelined me and my plans to join the Navy, I came to the conclusion that if journalism was indeed my path to follow, it would require going back to school.

That meant going to College of the Mainland, where my mom attended when I was a youth.

With joy on her face, my mom gave me the money for tuition for the Spring Semester of 1991; it was also the first time a financial transaction between my mother and I was a loan, so with added motivation to prove to her this investment was worth it, I enrolled.

COM gave me the foundation and confidence necessary to advance my education and opened the door for me to attend then-Southwest Texas State (now Texas State University) in the fall of 1993, and as Saturday’s election draws near, I am reminded to pay it forward. 

This is not an endorsement for either candidate, but more of a call to the community to take the time out of your day and use the right given to you by those who have served in order for you to express your personal choice. This is about how I am thankful to have had a quality school such as College of the Mainland to build my skills and lead toward a journey that still continues to this day. Without COM, my path might have taken a different direction, and while my failed attempt to emulate Michael Jordan or Dominique Wilkins cost me a possible career serving my country, Door #2 opened up for me to live out my childhood dreams of covering professional sports and — for the past four-plus years — serving Galveston County as Managing Editor of The Post Newspaper. 

The same visions I once shared as a youth are continuing to be realized by other local students who, young or old, are being blessed to add College of the Mainland as part of their journey.

–30–

Brandon C. Williams is the Managing Editor of the Post Newspaper and attended College of the Mainland from 1991-93.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

