The Rockets Select…

While the Astros and Dynamo are busy scampering on the road to end the week, the Rockets will have the opportunity to make a selection that will give the franchise a chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Wednesday: It’s a getaway day for the Astros as they close out their homestand with a 1:10pm date against the Mets. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage beginning at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

The Dynamo are also at home as they face the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30pm. The match is part of the Apple MLS package.

Thursday: The Rockets will have the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which begins at 7:00pm on both KTRK13 and ESPN. Houston is expected to look at G League guard Amen Thompson, Villanova forward Cam Whitmore, and Arkansas guard Anthony Black when their turn to select comes after the Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers, respectively, have made their picks, with San Antonio all but certain to draft 7’4 French phenom Victor Wembayama to open the night.

Friday: Houston hopes to get a warm reception in LA when they open a nine-game road trip with a weekend set against the Dodgers. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins the pregame show at 8:30pm, leading into the first pitch at 9:10pm.

Saturday: Fox 26 will have the second game of the Astros-Dodgers series as part of its Baseball Night in America starting at 6:00pm, with the game starting at 6:15pm.

The Dynamo are also on the road, only it’s a short trip to Austin to face Austin FC beginning at 7:30pm. The match is part of the Apple MLS package.