Thursday, June 22, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » The Rockets Select…
Basketball

The Rockets Select…

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

While the Astros and Dynamo are busy scampering on the road to end the week, the Rockets will have the opportunity to make a selection that will give the franchise a chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Wednesday: It’s a getaway day for the Astros as they close out their homestand with a 1:10pm date against the Mets. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage beginning at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

The Dynamo are also at home as they face the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30pm. The match is part of the Apple MLS package.

Thursday: The Rockets will have the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which begins at 7:00pm on both KTRK13 and ESPN. Houston is expected to look at G League guard Amen Thompson, Villanova forward Cam Whitmore, and Arkansas guard Anthony Black when their turn to select comes after the Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers, respectively, have made their picks, with San Antonio all but certain to draft 7’4 French phenom Victor Wembayama to open the night.

Friday: Houston hopes to get a warm reception in LA when they open a nine-game road trip with a weekend set against the Dodgers. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins the pregame show at 8:30pm, leading into the first pitch at 9:10pm.

Saturday: Fox 26 will have the second game of the Astros-Dodgers series as part of its Baseball Night in America starting at 6:00pm, with the game starting at 6:15pm.

The Dynamo are also on the road, only it’s a short trip to Austin to face Austin FC beginning at 7:30pm. The match is part of the Apple MLS package. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

To the Victor Goes The…

Dickinson’s Zion Little

Making His Mark in Arkansas

Xaiver Clayton

Brooke McCarty-Williams was recently named “Artist of the Year”

Dickinson ISD honored the Gators boys’ basketball team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close