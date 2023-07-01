Brenda and the Bible: Running on Empty

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

My hubby is very good at keeping up with the maintenance on our vehicles. He makes sure that the oil is changed frequently, and the radiator has plenty of water, transmission and brake fluids are good, and all that other car stuff.

But several years ago I questioned his maintenance skills one crisp fall afternoon …

I was traveling down a busy highway, with the windows down, the sun on my face, singing one of my favorite songs at the top of my lungs … “Your praise Lord, ever be on my lips, ever be on my lips, Your praise Lord, eeeeeever be on my lips!!!!! …….”

Suddenly, the engine started to sputter, and the oil light came on. I instinctively stepped on the accelerator but the engine had died. (And I don’t think it was my singing that caused it. Lol!)

Now, I was on the inside lane of a four lane highway with cars all around me. I remember saying out loud, “Lord make a way!” He did! I fought the sluggish car for control, steering onto the shoulder where I rolled to a slow stop under a shade tree.

I called for a tow, and during the wait I tried to think what could be wrong with the engine. Well, as it turned out, the gas gauge had malfunctioned. Even though the gauge read a 1/4 of a tank, the car had simply … run out of fuel.

Going 65 mph.! In heavy traffic!

The next day I was telling a friend about the incident, when it occurred to me that this is a great analogy of what can happen if I pay too much attention to what’s going on in the world around me, while neglecting my spiritual relationship with Christ.

Although the Lord promises born again believers, “I will never leave you nor forsake you,” our soul (mind/will/emotions) can leave Him.

I can spend a lot of time busy with other things, running full speed ahead. Yet, without the word of God keeping me filled up at all times it is easy to lose my momentum. I can become spiritually sluggish, and suddenly to my surprise, find myself “stuck alongside the road” in despair, confusion about which direction I should go, anger, hurt, fear … or … just off coasting down the shoulder.

In truth, I had been running on “fumes” for quite awhile. Our faith does not just evaporate, it begins to dwindle down and slowly is replaced with unbelief and doubt.

The Apostle Peter had a similar situation happen to him as recorded in Matthew 14:32-38, “Peter answered Him and said, “Lord, if it is You, command me to come to You on the water.” So He said, “Come.” And when Peter had come down out of the boat, he walked on the water to go to Jesus. But when he saw that the wind was boisterous, he was afraid; and BEGINNING (caps mine) to sink he cried out, saying, “Lord, save me!”

Romans 12:3 tells us that the Lord has given each one of us “a measure of faith,” and we can increase this God given faith with exercising/applying God’s word to our daily lives, or we can decrease it with doubt and unbelief.

Also, we cannot trust the wisdom of this world, it will lie to us, and tell us that we are all in the same boat and are doing just fine!! Like the gas gauge, these are false readings! They are not accurate.

But God is so merciful.

Look how Jesus responded to Peter when he began to sink, “And immediately Jesus stretched out His hand and caught him, and said to him, “O you of little faith, why did you doubt?” And when they got into the boat, the wind ceased.”

You know, when I called for a tow, the person at the main number asked for my exact location, and I did my best, but I was a little concerned because my directions were somewhat sketchy. As I was stuck on the side of the road the driver called me directly and I remember asking him, “Now, do you know where I am?”

And Immediately he replied, “I know exactly where you are, I’ll be there in just a couple of minutes.”

Likewise, in our hearts we may have wandered off from God, but our Heavenly Father knows exactly where His children are at all times. And God is the best GPS tracker, He can meet you where you are, and guide you to the place where you need to be.

In truth, He is always as close as your breath, and He will lead you straight into His loving arms.

Here is something else to consider, the fuel did not leak out of the car, I just didn’t realize it was running so close to empty.

And spiritual speaking, we are not leaky vessels, “In Him you also trusted, after you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation; in whom also, having believed, you were sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, to the praise of His glory.”

So if you feel like you are running on empty I am praying this for you as you seek Him, “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Do not give up!!!

Help is on the way!

(Heb. 13:5; Eph. 1:13-14; Romans 13:15)

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com