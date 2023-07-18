Ivy’s Accolades Keep on Growing

By Brandon C. Williams

Managing Editor, The Post Newspaper

Blake Ivy’s accolades, and his mailbox, continue to pile up as the Clear Springs senior offensive tackle was selected to the Whataburger Super Team that was highlighted in the 2023 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Ivy, a 6 ‘3, 285-pounder who has been selected to the past two All-District 24-6A teams, was chosen to the second team offense. He was one of two players in the district that received the honor as Clear Lake defensive back Damani Maxson was named to the second team defense.

A four-star recruit, Ivy has received at least 18 offers that include the likes of the University of Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Houston, Florida, and TCU. He is also ranked among ESPN.com’s top 300 players in the recruiting class of 2024, ranking 126th overall. Ivy is rated as the 13th best offensive tackle in the nation and the 22nd-best overall prospect in the state of Texas.

There is no timetable on when Ivy will make a decision that will make one school overjoyed and others hoping they don’t have to face him when he begins collegiately in the fall of 2024.