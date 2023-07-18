Sections of IH-45 will be closed this week

Starting this week, sections of IH-45 will be closed.

We have been notified by Texas Department of Transportation that road closures are scheduled for sections of IH-45. These include the HOV and main lanes in both directions in order to install overhead sign structures.

Scheduled HOV Closures

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 18th at 9:00AM through 12:00PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Closure of IH45 North Bound Main Lane (NBML) HOV lane just S. of Nasa Road 1 and Closure of IH45 South Bound Main Lane (SBML) HOV lane just N. of FM528.

IH-45 Main Lane closures

Date/Time: Saturday, July 22nd between 6:00AM through 12:00 PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Total Closure of IH45 NBML between FM 518 and Nasa 1

Detour: Traffic will exit North Bound Main Lane (NBML) using exit ramp to Nasa 1 and continue on North Bound Feeder Road (NBFR). Traffic will enter NBML using entrance ramp from FM 528.

Date/Time: Saturday, July 22nd between 6:00AM through 12:00 PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Total Closure of Southbound Entrance Ramp from Bay Area Blvd

Detour: Traffic will exit South Bound Main Lane (SBML) using exit ramp to FM 528 and continue on South Bound Feeder Road (SBFR). Traffic will enter SBML using entrance ramp from Nasa 1.

Date/Time: Saturday, July 22nd between 6:00AM through 12:00 PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Total Closure of Northbound Entrance Ramp from FM-518

Detour: Traffic will enter NBML using entrance ramp from FM 528

Date/Time: Saturday, July 22nd between 6:00AM through 12:00 PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Total Closure of Southbound Exit Ramp To FM-518

Detour: Traffic will exit SBML using exit ramp to FM 528 and continue on SBFR towards FM 518.

Please plan accordingly and drive safely.