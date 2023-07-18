Thursday, July 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Sections of IH-45 will be closed this week
News

Sections of IH-45 will be closed this week

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Starting this week, sections of IH-45 will be closed.

We have been notified by Texas Department of Transportation that road closures are scheduled for sections of IH-45. These include the HOV and main lanes in both directions in order to install overhead sign structures.

Scheduled HOV Closures

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 18th at 9:00AM through 12:00PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Closure of IH45 North Bound Main Lane (NBML) HOV lane just S. of Nasa Road 1 and Closure of IH45 South Bound Main Lane (SBML) HOV lane just N. of FM528.

IH-45 Main Lane closures

Date/Time: Saturday, July 22nd between 6:00AM through 12:00 PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Total Closure of IH45 NBML between FM 518 and Nasa 1

Detour: Traffic will exit North Bound Main Lane (NBML) using exit ramp to Nasa 1 and continue on North Bound Feeder Road (NBFR). Traffic will enter NBML using entrance ramp from FM 528.

Date/Time: Saturday, July 22nd between 6:00AM through 12:00 PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Total Closure of Southbound Entrance Ramp from Bay Area Blvd

Detour: Traffic will exit South Bound Main Lane (SBML) using exit ramp to FM 528 and continue on South Bound Feeder Road (SBFR). Traffic will enter SBML using entrance ramp from Nasa 1.

Date/Time: Saturday, July 22nd between 6:00AM through 12:00 PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Total Closure of Northbound Entrance Ramp from FM-518

Detour: Traffic will enter NBML using entrance ramp from FM 528

Date/Time: Saturday, July 22nd between 6:00AM through 12:00 PM Sunday, July 23rd.

Location: Total Closure of Southbound Exit Ramp To FM-518

Detour: Traffic will exit SBML using exit ramp to FM 528 and continue on SBFR towards FM 518.

Please plan accordingly and drive safely.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

ERCOT Vs. Heat Miser As Summer Pushes Power Grid

TCFD Honored By City of Santa Fe

Rep. Weber votes for National Defense Authorization Act 

NASA ON “QUEST” FOR FUTURE OF SUPERSONIC AIR TRAVEL

Galveston County Among Those On Verge of Fifth Area Code

All Aboard

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close