New police chief appointed in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, TX – Mayor Dedrick Johnson Sr. and the City of Texas City have announced the selection of Assistant Chief of Police Landis J. Cravens to serve as Chief of the Texas City Police Department after the retirement of Chief Joe A. Stanton at the end of this month.

If confirmed by the City Commission as the new Chief of Police, it will be the seventh classification held by the 28-year veteran of the Department.

Over his years of service, Assistant Chief Cravens has served as field training officer, Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force agent, SWAT operator, firearms/tactics instructor, and as part of mounted patrol and criminal investigations.

He has also held a variety of supervisory positions, including FTO supervisor, SWAT Supervisor, Field Investigative Team supervisor, Criminal Investigations Division Commander, and the Agency Coordinator for “Operation Washout” Galveston County (2021).

Throughout his distinguished career, Assistant Chief Cravens has received many honors, including being awarded “Region 6 Officer of the Year” in 2011 by the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, “Supervisor of the Year” by the Texas City Municipal Police Association in 2011 and “The Chief’s Commendation Award” in 2017.

Assistant Chief Cravens has lived in the community he serves for his entire life.

He is a 1989 graduate of LaMarque High School. He holds an Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Alvin Community College (Magna Cum Laude honors), a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Service Leadership from the University of Houston – Clear Lake and is currently completing a master’s program at the Bush School at Texas A&M University – College Station for Executive Master of Public Service and Administration.

His professional development training includes earning a Master Peace Officer license through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), graduating from the FBI National Academy, obtaining a graduate certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, as well as successfully completing the Texas Police Chief’s Association “Developing Leaders for Texas Law Enforcement,” the FBI LEEDA “The Leadership Trilogy,” and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT), Module 1.

Assistant Chief Cravens emphasized his commitment to the Department’s Mission Statement of achieving a safer community by providing excellent service and involving the community as partners.

“Building and maintaining working relationships is essential as we work to address quality of life issues in our community,” Chief Cravens said.

Mayor Johnson said, “I am excited about the direction in which our growing police department is headed. I’ve had the privilege of working with the last five police chiefs over my years as an elected official in Texas City. There is no doubt in my mind that Assistant Chief Cravens, with his extensive experience, is the right person for this job.”

A swearing-in ceremony will be held for Chief Cravens on Wednesday, August 16 at the City Commission meeting, pending Commission confirmation.