The Touchdown Club of Houston will honor Dickinson’s own Andre Ware as its Touchdowner of the Year on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Bayou City Centre in Houston. Ware, the 1989 Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Houston and a 1990 first round pick of the Detroit Lions, will be part on an event that will also unveil the 2023 All-Greater Houston UIL All-District team. For more information, call Neal Farmer at 713-899-0783 or email him at NFarmer07@att.net.
