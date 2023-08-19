TWIA Freezes Residential, Commercial Policy Rates for 2024 

TWIA’s Board of Directors met on August 8 and voted not to increase 2024 residential and commercial policy rates. The Association will file a 0% rate change for its annual required rate filing with the Texas Department of Insurance by the August 15 statutory deadline.

A recommendation by the Actuarial & Underwriting Committee to file for a rate increase of 5% for residential policies and 8% for commercial policies received a 5 to 4 vote and did not meet the statutory requirement that a rate increase filing receive a two-thirds vote of the Board. The Board made its decision after receiving public comments from stakeholders, including elected officials and other coastal community members.

TWIA’s 2023 Rate Adequacy Analysis, prepared by the Association’s actuarial staff, indicates that TWIA’s current rates are inadequate by 20 percent for residential and 22 percent for commercial coverage.

In addition to receiving routine operational updates, the Board took the following actions at the August 8 meeting: