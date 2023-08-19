Monday, August 21, 2023
Make-A-Wish Grants 12-Year-Old Friendswood Girl’s Wish for a Backyard Treehouse

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana recently granted 12-year-old Eleanor’s wish for a treehouse during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at her home in Friendswood.

While battling a connective tissue disease, wish kid Eleanor has maintained her adventurous, inquisitive spirit, and she enjoys spending time outside, playing with her sister, cousins, and friends around her neighborhood.  At her side for every adventure is her Maltese puppy, Dolce!

For her wish, Eleanor wanted a treehouse that she could transform into her own backyard sanctuary.  Recently, she has developed an interest in gardening, so Make-A-Wish made the ribbon-cutting BYOP—“Bring Your Own Plant!”  Attendees brought a variety of potted plants and seedlings for the budding horticulturist, helping her begin creating the perfect outside oasis.

On her wish day, Eleanor welcomed several of her friends and family, along with representatives from HITT Contracting, to her backyard where she was officially presented the “keys” to her treehouse.  After cutting the ribbon at the base of the stairs, Eleanor and Dolce led tours of their new treehouse.

“Eleanor’s wish was an incredibly fun wish for us to grant,” said Shelly Millwee, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana.  “The creativity of our wish kids is expressed in so many beautiful ways, and I am glad that Eleanor and Dolce now have a gorgeous space of their very own.  We are grateful for the support of the team at HITT in creating countless fun memories for her and her family.”

Make-A-Wish partnered with HITT and noted local designer Afreen Ali to bring Eleanor’s wish to life.  HITT is a leading member of the Make-A-Wish Builders of Hope committee.  Formed in 2022 in response to the increase in wishes for backyard playsets, playhouses, room makeovers, and other quality of life improvements, the Builders of Hope brings construction industry leaders together for all aspects of the building and design process.  Including Eleanor’s treehouse, the Builders of Hope has now granted 13 wishes with an impact of more than $400,000.

