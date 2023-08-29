Tuesday, August 29, 2023
New Month, Bigger Schedule

by Brandon Williams
The month of September begins on Friday with an impressive array of sports on the slate. The weekend will have high school and college football along with high school volleyball, tennis, cross country and water polo, so there’s no excuse to say “there’s nothing to watch.”

Wednesday: The Astros conclude their road trip with a 3:10pm start at the Red Sox. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start the pregame show at 2:30pm. The game is also part of the ESPN+ package.

Thursday: Week 2 of the high school football season starts with Galveston Ball at Texas City at 7:00pm. Clear Life Media and Victory Sportsnet will each have the game live.

The annual CCISD Volleyball Tournament begins. Teams will regather on Saturday. Meanwhile, Friendswood will be among the teams competing in the Orlando (Fla.) Tournament thru Saturday.

Lamar gets their 2023 college football season underway when they host Idaho at 7:00pm (ESPN+).

Friday: A busy high school football schedule will have Clear Brook at Baytown Lee, Clear Creek at Deer Park (CCISD Veterans), Shadow Creek at Clear Springs (Challenger/Columbia), Fort Bend Willowridge at Friendswood, Houston Wheatley at La Marque, and Vidor at Santa Fe each at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock visits East Bernard at 7:30pm.

In high school volleyball, Fort Bend Clements at Clear Falls starts at 5:30pm. Stratford at Clear Creek begins at 6:00pm, while Porter at Clear Brook, Houston Heights at Galveston Ball, and Santa Fe at CE King each start at 6:30pm.

The water polo schedule has Clear Brook at Clear Lake with the girls at 5:30pm and the girls at 6:45pm. Clear Springs at Clear Falls starts at 5:30pm with the girls, and the boys starting at 6:45pm. Clear Creek is at Clear Springs where they will play against Strake Jesuit and St. Agnes. The girls start at 6:00pm with the girls starting at 7:00pm.

The cross country slate has Clear Brook hosting the Wolverine Invitational at Resoft Park in Alvin. Clear Springs and La Marque will be among the teams competing. Clear Falls is at the Seven Lakes Invitational, with Texas City at the Goehring Invitational at South Houston.

There’s also tennis as Clear Creek visits Pearland at 3:15pm.

The Astros return home with a 7:10pm start against the Yankees. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Dickinson wraps up Week 2 of area high school football when the Gators visit Fort Bend Ridge Point at 6:00pm.

The college football season kicks into full gear with Rice at #11 Texas at 2:30pm (KRIV26), followed by Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian (ESPN+), Prairie View at Texas Southern (ESPN+), Stephen F. Austin at Troy (ESPN+), New Mexico at #23 Texas A&M (ESPN) and Texas-San Antonio at Houston (FS1) each at 6:00pm. Sam Houston State visits BYU at 9:15pm (FS1).

Game two of the weekend set between the Yankees at Astros begins at 6:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

