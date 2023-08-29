TCISD launches new TCISD Talks podcast

By Clarissa Silva

TCISD Communications

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of TCISD Talks, our brand-new podcast that brings you insights, stories, and discussions from the heart of Texas City ISD!

Each episode brings you engaging conversations with passionate educators and dedicated students in our district. Together, we’ll uncover the innovative teaching methods, inspiring success stories, and transformative initiatives that make TCISD a remarkable place for learning and growth.

Our inaugural episode featured a conversation with Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte.

In this episode, Dr. Duarte shares her vision for the upcoming school year, goals to empower our students, and exciting enhancements we can all look forward to.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with our district’s leadership and get a sneak peek into what’s in store. Tune in to the TCISD Talks podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and be inspired by the voices shaping our educational community.

Stay tuned for more updates and subscribe to TCISD Talks to stay connected with the pulse of our district! You can find more details on our website at www.tcisd.org/tcisdtalks.