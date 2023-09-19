Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » COM Theatre Program Kicks Off 50th Season
Entertainment

COM Theatre Program Kicks Off 50th Season

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Jose Salazar

College of the Mainland Communications Specialist

The College of the Mainland (COM) Theatre program is celebrating its 50th season with a stacked lineup of performances. ‘The Little Shop of Horror’ will be showing early next year in February, followed by a world premiere, original farce by COM Theatre Director H. Russ Brown, ‘Hooey-Hahs & Foofaraws’ in April. Kicking off the season, ‘The Best Worst That Can Happen’ is a sweet, funny, and heartbreaking yet hopeful show that has captivated audiences.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” said COM Theatre Director H. Russ Brown. “We love to move people and challenge them to think or examine their own lives.”

Over the past 50 seasons, the COM Theatre program has consistently grown and earned recognition from its peers in the field of theatre arts. At the end of September, the program will receive recognition from the Texas Educational Theatre Association (TxETA) for being the first and only collegiate program to achieve an exemplary ranking.

“Here we are, the COM Theatre of the future,” said Brown. “Things are just going to get bigger and better from here.”

Since 1972, COM Theatre has presented more than 228 productions including children’s theatre, concerts, and workshops with attendance of more than a quarter of a million people. The program has been recognized as a leading theatre program, setting high production standards, and developing one of this country’s most innovative training programs.

‘The Best Worst That Can Happen’ runs now through September 24, Thursday to Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.

Photo: From left to right, cast members Angel Purl (Joanna) and Shawna Glad (Margie) are photographed mid performance during ‘The Best Worst That Can Happen.’ 

Photo Credit: Pin Lim/Forest Photography

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Dear Frankie: Adulthood

Dear Frankie: Unfairly Accused

Dear Frankie: Maisie Goes to College 

Dear Frankie: Ballet

Nessler Family Aquatic Center

Dear Frankie: Jealousy Takes Its Toll 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close