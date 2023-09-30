Sunday Funday for Houston Sports

Sunday is going to be enjoyable and potentially nerve racking, especially if the Astros haven’t clinched an American League playoff spot entering the regular season finale at the Diamondbacks. Meanwhile, the Texans will look to even their record at 2-2 as the franchise honors the greatest player to don a uniform.

Sunday: The Astros will either have a postseason spot clinched or will be fighting for their postseason lives when they conclude the regular season with a 2:10pm trip AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage at 1:30pm with the pregame show.

Sunday is also a special day for the Texans, who will induct longtime DE JJ Watt into the franchise’s Ring of Honor. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year played in Houston from 2011-2021 and was named to five All-Pro and five Pro Bowl teams. The sure bet for first-ballot Hall of Fame consideration will be honored at halftime of the Texans game against the Steelers beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys host the Patriots at 3:25pm. The game can be seen on KRIV26.

Monday: Nothing scheduled, but there’s an outside chance the Astros could be playing in a one-game playoff in order to make the playoffs.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule will have Texas City at Manvel beginning at 5:30pm, followed by Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Dickinson at Clear Springs, and Hitchcock at East Bernard each starting at 6:00pm. La Marque at Brazosport and Santa Fe at La Porte each begin at 6:30pm.

In tennis, Brazoswood at Clear Brook and Clear Falls at Clear Springs start at 3:00pm, while Clear Creek at Clear Lake starts at 3:15pm. Angleton at Texas City starts at 4:00pm.