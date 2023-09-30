Sunday, October 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Sunday Funday for Houston Sports
Sports

Sunday Funday for Houston Sports

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Sunday is going to be enjoyable and potentially nerve racking, especially if the Astros haven’t clinched an American League playoff spot entering the regular season finale at the Diamondbacks. Meanwhile, the Texans will look to even their record at 2-2 as the franchise honors the greatest player to don a uniform.

Sunday: The Astros will either have a postseason spot clinched or will be fighting for their postseason lives when they conclude the regular season with a 2:10pm trip AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage at 1:30pm with the pregame show.

Sunday is also a special day for the Texans, who will induct longtime DE JJ Watt into the franchise’s Ring of Honor. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year played in Houston from 2011-2021 and was named to five All-Pro and five Pro Bowl teams. The sure bet for first-ballot Hall of Fame consideration will be honored at halftime of the Texans game against the Steelers beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys host the Patriots at 3:25pm. The game can be seen on KRIV26.

Monday: Nothing scheduled, but there’s an outside chance the Astros could be playing in a one-game playoff in order to make the playoffs. 

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule will have Texas City at Manvel beginning at 5:30pm, followed by Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Dickinson at Clear Springs, and Hitchcock at East Bernard each starting at 6:00pm. La Marque at Brazosport and Santa Fe at La Porte each begin at 6:30pm.

In tennis, Brazoswood at Clear Brook and Clear Falls at Clear Springs start at 3:00pm, while Clear Creek at Clear Lake starts at 3:15pm. Angleton at Texas City starts at 4:00pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

October Sneak Peek? Perhaps

Super Sized Friday of Sports

My, What a Sports-Filled Weekend We Have…

Dickinson High School student athletic trainer

Dickinson High School senior libero Addison Stanley

Volleyball, Tennis Heats Up Sports Schedule

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close