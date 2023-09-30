Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 85 degrees. The surf is holding lots of black drum, sharks, and some big redfish on cut bait or live bait on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty holding limits of trout, redfish, sheepshead, jack crevalle against the rocks with live bait and artificial. Also the jacks are running in the surf using big spoons or big deer hair jigs. The cuts leading in the bay from ICW holding fish against shorelines. Lots of black drum are around Goat Island. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 86 degrees. Deep shell holding a few decent size speckled trout, but lots of undersized fish in the mix. Birds are working along the outer edges of deep shell reefs. Good number of redfish along the Houston ship channel, along with black drum. Best bite on live shrimp under corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 87 degrees. Scattered catches of speckled trout over shell and working birds. best bite of live shrimp and soft plastics. Grass shorelines holding some nice redfish. Drains and Bayous seeing improved flounder catches. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 85 degrees, water clarity still very good. Fishing continues to improve in East Galveston Bay, as we venture into fall and hopefully cooler temperatures in the next couple of weeks. Off the shore reefs have resulted in good catches of trout and redfish, when the wind allows us to effectively target the areas of the reefs that are holding fish. The redfish bite continued to improve this week resulting in solid slots, as well as some large bulls stretching our line on most early morning outings. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks with 12-18 inch leaders have still been producing the most bites for our anglers, and the Deadly Dudley, Slammin Sammy Chartreuse Tail Bay Chovey has worked well with ¼ ounce jig heads fished with & without a popping cork at various depths. Until next time. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Stingaree’s and Siever’s Cut are holding fish against the shorelines coming out into the bay using popping cork with live shrimp, 12-16 inches on the leader. Hannah’s Reef, Potluck Reef, and Fat Pat’s all holding fish early. Keep a watch on the birds and the restless bait. The big Poppa Pure Pearl DSL working early. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 85 degrees. Gas wells still holding plenty of speckled trout, mostly on the small size. Good catches of redfish, with black drum mixed in, coming off structures such as hard shells and rock groins. Live shrimp is working best. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The surf is red hot on fire from East Beach all the way to Surfside for speckled trout, redfish and an occasional shark on live bait, and sheepshead on popping cork with live shrimp, or on the bottom with live shrimp at the wells. The A-1 gas wells off the ship channel near Brothel Island are holding some nice trout with a chatterweight and croaker. Redfish at rocks by Brothel Island on popping cork with shrimp or gulp shrimp. The speckled trout are on croaker and artificial. The South Jetty holding some big redfish with a few nice slots, and some nice sharks on the end. Gulf sides are on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatter weight and croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 87 degrees. Slot redfish have been dominating the catches. Still some nice speckled trout were landed. Best bite is on a live croaker. Scattered action under diving gulls in the open bay. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. West Bay’s south shoreline is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers, or drift fishing around the coves and grass lines from Waterman’s to Bay Harbor using a chatterweight 12 inch fluorocarbon leader 3/0 k hook. Both sides of Bird Island holding fish Bird Island flats still holding good numbers of speckled trout, and good numbers of redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with an occasional flounder drifting. The off pole A to D with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with Shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.11 feet above pool. Fishing patterns are similar, look for the best bite at night and early in the morning. Blue catfish are good on shad in the mouths of rivers. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.

Texas City: FAIR. 85 degrees. Bull redfish catches highlight the action off the Texas City Dike and the Galveston jetties. Best bite has been on live natural baits. Pockets of speckled trout have been landed in the Galveston surf and lower Galveston bay. Best bite is on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock shoals in front of Swan Lake are producing black drum and speckled trout using shrimp under popping cork. Trout in the guts between the shoals drifting croaker across Campbell’s Reef. The shoreline on the right side as you get on the dike holding nice trout for wade anglers with artificial or live bait. Mosquito Inland holding trout with an occasional redfish on artificial bone color working the best. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.