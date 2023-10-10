Join COM for a free day of fun at Fiesta Comunidad

(Texas City, TX) — All are invited to attend Fiesta Comunidad with College of the Mainland (COM) during a FREE community celebration for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is recognized from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, the event will feature a fantastic lineup of activities dedicated to honoring and embracing the vibrant cultures, traditions and contributions of the Hispanic community.

Scheduled Activities Include:

10 a.m. – noon — Trunk or Treat

11 a.m. – noon — Solar Eclipse Viewing

Noon – 1 p.m. – Pickup Soccer Game



Rounding out the fun, attendees can enjoy exciting activities throughout the day including Hispanic heritage arts and crafts, entertainment, sugar skull face painting, train rides, bounce houses and a rich variety of food options representing a diverse range of Hispanic countries.



Fiesta Comunidad will take place at College of the Mainland, Parking Lot B, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591. To learn more, visit www.com.edu/fiesta.