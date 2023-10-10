Sending Off Our Queen

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

With her mile-wide smile beaming, she kept her crown balanced on her head for three hours of posing and chatting with friends, family and people she may not have known. Madison Swain, Miss Juneteenth Texas 2023 from Texas City was given a pinktacular send-off on Sunday at the Nia Cultural Center in Galveston.

Alexendrya Shannon was once in ballet with the young pageant winner, and she remembers fondly the years they danced together.

Madison will be dancing for her talent portion at the National Miss Juneteenth USA Scholarship Pageant in Philadelphia. It will be held October 14 at 6 p.m. EDT, according to the pageant website.

“She’s always been a good friend, always supportive,” shared Alexendrya. “She’s like a sister for me, and I’ve always encouraged her to stay with the Lord. And she has.”

“I’m so proud of her. She’s an amazing young lady,” shared Brother Gene Rowe Jr. of the Westward Church of Christ in Texas City.

Several of her family members, including her mom and dad will be traveling with her, and a small entourage of Galveston County supporters will also be in Philadelphia to cheer her on.

If you would like to follow the pageant live stream, you can check into its social media page, https://www.facebook.com/MissJuneteenthUSA.

God bless you, Madison, and may you bring back the crown!