Astros? Rangers? You Decide

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, two teams from the same state collide in a League Championship Series when the Astros and Rangers begin the American League Championship Series on Sunday night. Not only is there NFL action on both Sunday and Monday, the home stretch of the high school volleyball season arrives as the road to state approaches.

Sunday: Game One of the American League Championship Series begins at Minute Maid Park as the Astros collide with the Rangers for the right to go to the World Series. KRIV26 will have the game starting at 7:15pm.

The Houston sports day starts earlier when the Texans host the Saints at 12:00pm. KRIV26 will cover the game live.

Monday: Game Two of the ALCS gets an earlier start as the Astros and Rangers get underway at 3:37pm. KRIV26 and FS1 will each have the game live.

The Cowboys look to shake off last week’s loss at the 49ers when they visit Justin Herbert and the explosive Chargers offense on Monday Night Football. ESPN and KTRK13 will each have the game starting at 7:15pm.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts at 6:00pm with Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Clear Lake at Dickinson, state-ranked Friendswood at Texas City and Brazos at Hitchcock. Galveston Ball at La Porte starts at 6:30pm.

Clear Creek’s girls golf team will host a meet at South Shore Harbour Golf Course. Meanwhile, Texas City will be among the boys’ golf teams competing at Pearland Country Club for a meet hosted by Pearland High School.