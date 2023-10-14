Fishing Forecast

Sabine Lake: GOOD. 86 degrees. Bessie Heights marsh and the Neches River are producing limits of redfish with a few keeper trout mixed in on the rock piles, shell banks, buoys, points, and turnarounds with live shrimp under a popping cork or ⅛ ounce jighead glo chartreuse plastics. Birds are working the cuts of Bessie Heights marsh leading the way to fish. Trout catches drifting under the birds on the north end of Sabine Lake near Sydney Island. You should see lots of shrimp jumping out of the water, when you do throw ¼-¾ ounce glo chartreuse five inch plastics, or ¾ ounce gold or silver spoons off the bottom. Redfish, trout and flounder catches off the banks, points and cuts with live shrimp under a popping cork. Nice flounder catches on bayous points with live shrimp or live mullet under a popping cork or Carolina cork. Sabine Channel holding redfish and trout. Flounder catches up to 18 inches in the channel with 3.5 plastic baits tipped with live shrimp, or Carolina rigged live mullet or live shrimp shell banks. North Levee is producing nice catches of flounder, redfish, and speckled trout at the first and second pike. Cast topwaters early in the morning, switching midday to crankbaits, popping cork with live shrimp, glo chartreuse plastics with a 1/16 ounce jig head. Report by Captain Randy Foreman, Captain Randy’s Guide Service Sabine Lake.

Bolivar: GOOD. 82 degrees. Redfish run is on for “Red October” running along grassy shorelines. The surf is holding lots of black drum, sharks, and some big redfish on cut bait or live bait on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty holding limits of trout, redfish, sheepshead, jack crevalle against the rocks with live bait and artificial. Also the jacks are running in the surf using big spoons or big deer hair jigs. The cuts leading in the bay from ICW holding fish against shorelines. Lots of black drum are around Goat Island. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 78 degrees. Tides are above normal and the open bay is too rough to fish. Protected east shoreline is holding some good redfish with a few speckled trout mixed in, as well as flounder. Protected areas around the Fred Hartman Bridge are fishing well for redfish, black drum, and few speckled trout. Best action on live shrimp or soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 78 degrees. Redfish are good along shorelines and deep marsh bayous. Flounder bite picking up along the drains on the south shoreline. Scattered speckled trout under diving gulls in the open bay. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 79 degrees, water clarity is decent. A front pushed through last week, including super high tides and strong winds, making us adjust our tactics. We targeted marsh drains, grass lines, rocks, and shell flats close to deeper water and resulted in catches of speckled trout, redfish, sheepshead and black drum. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks with 12-18 inch leaders have still been producing the most consistent bites. Nonstop catching action with live shrimp under a Fish Smack popping cork with an 18 inch leader. Until next time! Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Stingaree and Siever’s Cut are holding fish against the shorelines coming out into the bay using popping cork with live shrimp, 12-16 inches on the leader. Hannah’s Reef, Potluck Reef, and Fat Pat’s all holding fish early. Keep a watch on the birds and the restless bait. The big Poppa Pure Pearl DSL working early. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 74 degrees. Redfish bite is good in protected waters. Lots of black drum in the same area. Speckled trout bite fair but lots of small fish. Best action on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The surf is red hot on fire from East Beach all the way to Surfside for speckled trout, redfish and an occasional shark on live bait, and sheepshead on popping cork with live shrimp, or on the bottom with live shrimp at the wells. The A-1 gas wells off the ship channel near Brothel Island are holding some nice trout with a chatterweight and croaker. Redfish and black drum at rocks by Brothel Island on popping cork with shrimp or gulp shrimp. The speckled trout are on croaker and artificial. The South Jetty holding some big redfish with a few nice slots, and some nice sharks on the end. Gulf sides are on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatter weight and croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 78 degrees. Back lakes producing decent catches of redfish and a few speckled trout. Flounder bite has been good along shorelines and back water bays and lakes. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish run is on for Red October running along grassy shorelines and marshes. Chocolate Bayou holding redfish along the shoreline with live shrimp under a popping cork. West Bay’s south shoreline is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers, or drift fishing around the coves and grass lines from Waterman’s to Bay Harbor using a chatterweight 12 inch fluorocarbon leader 3/0 k hook. Both sides of Bird Island holding fish Bird Island flats still holding good numbers of speckled trout, and good numbers of redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with an occasional flounder drifting. The off pole A to D with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with Shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.32 feet below pool. Blue catfish are good on shad in the mouths of rivers. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with small jigs. Bass are fair with soft plastics on windblown points.

Texas City: FAIR. 77 degrees. Fishing off the Dike and the Galveston jetties has been excellent for bull redfish. Those using light tackle and live shrimp catching slot redfish and black drum up tight against the jetty rocks. Base of the north jetty fair for flounder. Galveston’s beachfront pier is good for bull reds. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock shoals in front of Swan Lake are producing black drum and speckled trout using shrimp under popping cork. Trout in the guts between the shoals drifting croaker across Campbell’s Reef. The shoreline on the right side as you get on the dike holding nice trout for wade anglers with artificial or live bait. Mosquito Inland holding trout with an occasional redfish on artificial bone color working the best. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.