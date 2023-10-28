Saturday, October 28, 2023
Country artist Sandee June to perform at charity costume ball benefiting children with rare heart conditions

by Brandon Williams
Santa Fe’s Sandee June is sharing her rich, classic country sound to help raise awareness for rare conditions and disorders impacting children. June is on the musical lineup for this year’s Hatching for Health Foundation’s Halloween Charity Costume Ball, to be held on Saturday, October 28, at The Corinthian in Houston. Festivities begin at 7pm.

This year’s charity costume ball will benefit Heartgift, a nonprofit organization that originated in Austin and provides life-saving congenital heart defect surgery to children worldwide. 

“My middle son, John, has had a pacemaker since he was seven. I have always supported any benefit or association pertaining to the research and surgery of the heart, especially for children. I was a cardiothoracic nurse for 15 years, and the heart has always been my passion. When I got the call to take part in the charity ball for Heartgift, I was all in,” said June.

The event will be held at The Corinthian in Houston and will feature several live performances, a sketch artist, a children’s fashion show, open bar, hors d’oeuvres – and a costume contest.

“I will be wearing the most beautiful one-of-a-kind, specially made for me light-up butterfly wings, since a butterfly is my logo. They are so magical and breathtaking! My skirt is also magical,” she added.

It is sure to be a spectacular evening that will bring hope to children in need.

“I pray for these children’s surgeries and recoveries so that they may live a life of health and happiness. I feel very honored to be a part of this very special fundraiser, and I know it will impact the lives of so many! It is going to be a very blessed and magical evening,” added June.

To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.hatchingforhealth.org.

Visit www.sandeejunemusic.com to find out more about her tour schedule and music – and to check out her new single, “Whiskey Us Away.”

About Sandee June

Independent country artist Sandee June has a way of drawing you in with her rich, soothing tone and instantly connecting you with the lyrics of a song. She’s a singer, songwriter and lifelong Texan who grew up listening to her parents’ music – Michael Martin Murphey, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Cat Stevens, and Elton John. She admits she has classic rock in her soul, but when she sings, it always “comes out country.” Maybe that’s because time spent with her grandparents always included listening to Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn – two of her all-time music heroes. There’s no doubt you can hear the influences of these two country music icons every time Sandee June steps up to a microphone.
 

She released her first single, “Somewhere Between Hell and a Honky Tonk,” in 2020. To date she has released five songs, all of which have charted on all major Texas country music charts.

Her new single, “Whiskey Us Away,” is now playing on radios across Texas and available wherever you stream music.

