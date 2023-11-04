Saturday, November 4, 2023
La Marque Announces Designation of New HUBZone

by Brandon Williams
In a significant move aimed at spurring economic growth and creating local job opportunities, the City of La Marque and the La Marque Economic Development Corporation are proud to announce the designation of a new Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) within its boundaries. The La Marque Economic Development Corporation collaborated with the Office of the Texas Governor to help achieve these results.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZones are crucial tools for empowering small businesses and fostering economic development in underserved communities. The new HUBZone designation in La Marque is expected to have a profound impact on the local economy by encouraging business growth, investment, and employment opportunities in the designated area.

“The inclusion of this area will certainly create the opportunity for businesses in La Marque to better contend for competitive set-aside contracts,” says La Marque Mayor Keith Bell. “We hope it will stimulate capital investment and increase employment opportunities in our city.” The

La Marque HUBZone will serve as a catalyst for revitalization and prosperity within the community. HUBZones are designed to provide incentives for businesses to locate in historically disadvantaged areas and hire employees residing in those areas, thereby stimulating economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

The benefits of the newly designated HUBZone in La Marque will provide federal contracting opportunities, job creation, investment attraction, and increased economic vitality.

La Marque Economic Development Corporation’s Executive Director, Alex Getty, expressed enthusiasm for the new HUBZone designation, stating, “The new La Marque HUBZone is another step toward a brighter future for our community.”

Local businesses interested in taking advantage of the HUBZone program are encouraged to visit the U.S. Small Business Administration HUBZone website for information on eligibility and resources available to support their growth within the newly designated HUBZone.

