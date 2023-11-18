DHS Varsity Volleyball players earn post-season honors

The Dickinson High School Varsity Volleyball Team advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2008. While they were not successful against Pearland in the first round of playoffs, the girls met their goal of breaking the team’s 15-year long absence from advancing to the playoffs. They finished the season as second place in district with a 26-16 overall record and an 8-4 district record. Several players were recognized with post-season honors for their performances during the fall season through UIL District 24-6A, Texas High School Coaches Association, and American Volleyball Coaches Association.
- Rebecca Ajong – Second Team All-District
- Daryeon Allen – Second Team All-District and Academic All-District
- Keely Anderson – First Team All-District and Academic All-District
- Aaliyah Barnett – Second Team All-District, Academic All-District, Texas High School Coaches Association 2nd team Academic All-State, and American Volleyball Coaches Association Best and Brightest First Team
- Caroline Boone – First Team All-District and Academic All-District
- Sinclair Coleman – Academic All-District
- Azelia Lara – Academic All-District
- Maddison Lewis – Academic All-District
- Samantha Loyd – First Team All-District and Academic All-District
- Caryss Magliolo – Second Team All-District and Academic All-District
- Natalia Moreno – Academic All-District
- Kobie Rodriguez – Academic All-District
- Gabriela Solis – Academic All-District
- Addison Stanley – District Defensive Player of the Year, Academic All-District, Texas High School Coaches Association Honorable Mention, Academic All-State, and American Volleyball Coaches Association Best and Brightest Second Team