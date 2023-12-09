Queens of Court Take Over Tuesday Night

The start of the week is highlighted by a very busy Tuesday night of girls’ high school basketball that will see a dozen area teams in action. The boys are also on the court on Tuesday highlighted by state champ Hitchcock traveling to meet local rival La Marque.

Sunday: The Texans look to keep their playoff hopes alive at a Jets team still on the outer edge of the postseason. KHOU11 will have the game live at 12:00pm.

The Cowboys will have a national audience as well as a sold out crowd at AT&T Stadium when they take on an Eagles squad that defeated them 28-23 on November 5. KPRC2 gets the coverage for this Sunday night slugfest at 7:20pm.

Monday: In the day’s lone high school varsity contest, Porter’s boys basketball team visits Santa Fe at 7:00pm.

Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyana makes his regular season debut at Toyota Center as the Spurs visit the Rockets at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network starts the pregame coverage at 6:30pm, leading into the tipoff just after 7:00pm.

Tuesday: A busy high school girls’ basketball schedule starts at 6:00pm as state-ranked Hitchcock travels to Brazos, while Galveston Ball at Angleton, and La Marque at Brazosport both start at 6:30pm. Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, La Porte at Friendswood, Manvel at Santa Fe, and Texas City at Galena Park each begin at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the boys’ high school hoops schedule begins at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at Fulshear, Dobie at Clear Falls, Iowa Colony at Clear Springs, Barbers Hill at Galveston Ball, state-ranked Hitchcock at La Marque, and Milby at Texas City.

Texas City’s boys’ soccer team travels to Barbers Hill for a 7:30pm scrimmage.

In girls’ soccer scrimmage play, La Marque at Galveston Ball starts at 5:30pm, while Texas City at New Caney West Fork starts at 7:30pm.