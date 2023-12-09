Monday, December 11, 2023
Sports

Queens of Court Take Over Tuesday Night

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The start of the week is highlighted by a very busy Tuesday night of girls’ high school basketball that will see a dozen area teams in action. The boys are also on the court on Tuesday highlighted by state champ Hitchcock traveling to meet local rival La Marque.

Sunday: The Texans look to keep their playoff hopes alive at a Jets team still on the outer edge of the postseason. KHOU11 will have the game live at 12:00pm.

The Cowboys will have a national audience as well as a sold out crowd at AT&T Stadium when they take on an Eagles squad that defeated them 28-23 on November 5. KPRC2 gets the coverage for this Sunday night slugfest at 7:20pm. 

Monday: In the day’s lone high school varsity contest, Porter’s boys basketball team visits Santa Fe at 7:00pm.

Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyana makes his regular season debut at Toyota Center as the Spurs visit the Rockets at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network starts the pregame coverage at 6:30pm, leading into the tipoff just after 7:00pm.

Tuesday: A busy high school girls’ basketball schedule starts at 6:00pm as state-ranked Hitchcock travels to Brazos, while Galveston Ball at Angleton, and La Marque at Brazosport both start at 6:30pm. Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, La Porte at Friendswood, Manvel at Santa Fe, and Texas City at Galena Park each begin at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the boys’ high school hoops schedule begins at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at Fulshear, Dobie at Clear Falls, Iowa Colony at Clear Springs, Barbers Hill at Galveston Ball, state-ranked Hitchcock at La Marque, and Milby at Texas City.

Texas City’s boys’ soccer team travels to Barbers Hill for a 7:30pm scrimmage.

In girls’ soccer scrimmage play, La Marque at Galveston Ball starts at 5:30pm, while Texas City at New Caney West Fork starts at 7:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

