Santa Paws is coming to Santa Fe, and he will be there on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 5:00pm as part of the Santa Paws event located at 12002 Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Bring your leashed pets out to the Gazebo behind Santa Fe City Hall at the Mae S. Bruce Therapeutic Garden for a photo with Santa. Donations of dog food, cat food, pet toys, etc. are appreciated but not required, and Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be on hand to accept those items directly! See y’all there! For more information, call 409-925-6412.
Santa Paws is coming to Santa Fe
192