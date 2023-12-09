Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 60-65 degrees. Scattered catches of speckled trout on incoming tides at the jetties. Most anglers are fishing the late afternoon evening for speckled trout, redfish, black drum, few sheepshead and crabs off the rocks at the jetties. Reports of a vermilion snapper and lang snapper caught off the beach. Catches of small tarpon in the bays, jetties and surf. Big stingrays in the surf. Report by Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with wind and cooler temperatures. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut. Stingaree’s to Rollover holding redfish in deeper marshes on popping cork with shrimp and artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Burnett, Scott, and Tabbs Bays are good for speckled trout, the occasional redfish, black drum and sheepshead. A few oversized black drum and redfish coming from the same area. Live shrimp is working best, followed by soft plastics. Northern end of Trinity bay producing fair catches of speckled trout. Schools of bull redfish are in open water. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Trout are showing up heavily in the morning and can be caught in live shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are on protected shorelines with grass and rocks and can be caught under a popping cork or weed less gulp. Sheephead are around structures with barnacles and can be caught using a popping cork with shrimp. Drum are plentiful with the same pattern as sheephead. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 59-62 degrees. Shoreline waders catching decent numbers of speckled trout. A few redfish roaming the bayous and drains. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 59 degrees, water clarity is good. Points and mud flats with scattered shell have produced good catches of trout and redfish on our artificial lure trips in the 2-4 feet of water. When we find nervous bait the fish are close by, so move on if you do not see bait activity. A few birds are still working in the bay, but not as prominent as weeks passed. Fish are biting shrimp imitation lures with Fish Smack popping corks, with 14-18 inch leaders as well as Deadly Dudley Terror Tails in Blue Moon Chartreuse on 1/8 and 1/16 ounce jig heads, depending upon wind conditions and water depth, as the fish are preferring the slower fall of the lighter heads. Live shrimp has produced consistently, and provided plenty of fish fighting action for anglers fished under a popping cork and 20-24 inch leaders. The bite should continue to be great as the water cools and the days are getting shorter. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. North shore of Smith Pointe holding redfish and trout under the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drums on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Whitehead Reef is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic split tail in beetle green clear or just clear. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 61 degrees. Scattered catches of trout and redfish from the west shoreline from Eagle Point north coming off of shell and old pier pilings. Good catches of oversized redfish in the gas wells adjacent to Redfish Island. Best bite on live shrimp, but soft plastics have been effective. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The railway bridge by causeway holding some drum and oversized redfish biting shrimp, crab, or mullet. Bull redfish are in the channel on both jetties. The surf side is holding sheepshead and trout using shrimp under popping cork or free lined near the rocks. Redfish are in the harbor at both ends of Pelican Island Bridge. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 62 degrees. Chocolate Bayou and Bay continues to be the hotspot for speckled trout and redfish, along the shell reefs lining the bayous edges. Anglers drifting in streak water finding fair numbers of speckled trout and redfish. Best bite on soft plastic followed by live shrimp. Waders found some good fish wading the south coves and along the north shoreline of the bay. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. While the winds are out of the north, look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout watch the tides in shallows. Wader are landing trout and redfish South of Cold Pass in deeper waters. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastic. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.14 feet above pool. White bass are feeding heavily throughout the evening and night biting soft plastics. Largemouth bass are along the shorelines with heavy cover in 1-8 feet of water biting crankbaits and grubs. Gar are plentiful under a cork with live shad. Catfish can be caught on live shad in bulk heads and bridges. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 59 degrees. Catches slowed for those anglers fishing from the rocks off the Texas City Dike, and fishing from the beachfront is hindered due to the abundant seaweed. Slot redfish, a few oversized black drum, keeper drum, and plenty of sheepshead in the Jetties. Bull redfish bite has slowed. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock barriers between Swan Lake to the dike still holding redfish and trout on Texas roach or purple/chartreuse artificials. The croaker run is fair at the dike. Bull redfish are good from midway to the end on crab or cut bait. Gas wells, holding black drums on shrimp on the bottom. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Freeport: GOOD. 64 degrees. Trout and redfish are good working the birds in Bastrop Bay, Christmas Bay, and Chocolate Bay with gulp shrimp and live shrimp. Catching drum, sheephead, trout and redfish in the Brazos River and Bernard River. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.