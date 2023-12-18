Guest Column

On behalf of the Texas City – La Marque Community Advisory Council (CAC) we thank our community, industry, businesses, educators, the City of Texas City and the City Parks & Recreation (CP&R) Staff, for helping us have a successful 2023 year.

Our CAC facts:

The CAC began 30 years ago (1992) as the Community Advisory Panel (CAP) using an “industry-led membership-based forum.”

In 2004 the CAP was restructured as the CAC using a unique model as an “industry-sponsored, community-driven forum.” In 2024 we will celebrate our 20th year!

Our Mission: “Together, we can and should live in harmony while working to continuously improve our quality of life.”

Our Main Objective: To afford industry and citizens the opportunity to exchange viewpoints, address issues of mutual interest and strive to develop an ongoing sense of mutual respect and trust.

Our 2023 programs:

“Introduction: INEOS Site Leader” by Julio Rodriguez, INEOS Site Leader and 2023 Texas City Petrochemical Industry Foresight/Discussion Various Industry Site Leaders.

“TCISD & COM Industrial Pathways Leading to Careers” by Alexis Kopp, TCISD CTE Director and Dr. Jerry Fliger, COM VP of Instruction, and COM Bond 2023 by Dr. Warren Nichols, COM President.

“GCWA: Planning for Our Future” by Jake Hollingsworth Assistant General Manager, Gulf Coast Water Authority (GCWA).

“Texas New Mexico Power (TNMP) – Power grid resiliency update” by Darcie Valenzuela – Gulf Coast Region Community Liaison & Vincent Roberts, Director, TNMP Sys Engineer & Land SV.

“Public Meeting: Marathon Petroleum providing information about their Sulfur Plant operational issue on June 27, 2023,” by Dave Leaver – Vice President, GBR and Honor Sheard – Environmental, Safety and Security Manager, GBR.

“GBR Benzene Fenceline Monitoring Program update” by Honor Sheard – ESH & Security Manager, GBR.

“Local Air Monitoring Update” by Janet Hamilton, PhD, DABT, Senior Toxicologist, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Bradley Flowers, Principal Scientist, AECOM.

“TCLMCAC Succession, Sustainability & Programs Update,” by José Boix, CAC Coordinator.

Our special 2023 thanks:

To our generous meal hosts: INEOS/Styrolution, Advario, BWC Terminals, Marathon Petroleum, Eastman and AirProducts/GC Ammonia; and all our program speakers.

Valero Refinery for always providing the meeting documents, the City of TC and the Nessler Center staff, for the meeting rooms and equipment; plus, the Galveston County Daily News (GCDN) and The Post Newspaper for highlighting our meetings and programs.

This is your Community Advisory Council (CAC). Meetings are open to the community with dinner generously provided by our local businesses/industries. As such, we request attendance notification (RSVPs). We continue to have outstanding participation with about 80-90 attendees. Let us hope and pray for another successful year in 2024.

We will continue to meet from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursdays January 25, March 21, May 23, July 25, September 26 and November 21 at Nessler Center’s, Captain Room, 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590.

Merry Christmas and a blessed, safe, healthy, peaceful & prosperous 2024.