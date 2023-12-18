Monday, December 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Guest Column
Community

Guest Column

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

On behalf of the Texas City – La Marque Community Advisory Council (CAC) we thank our community, industry, businesses, educators, the City of Texas City and the City Parks & Recreation (CP&R) Staff, for helping us have a successful 2023 year.

Our CAC facts:

  • The CAC began 30 years ago (1992) as the Community Advisory Panel (CAP) using an “industry-led membership-based forum.”
  • In 2004 the CAP was restructured as the CAC using a unique model as an “industry-sponsored, community-driven forum.”  In 2024 we will celebrate our 20th year!

Our Mission: “Together, we can and should live in harmony while working to continuously improve our quality of life.”

Our Main Objective: To afford industry and citizens the opportunity to exchange viewpoints, address issues of mutual interest and strive to develop an ongoing sense of mutual respect and trust.

Our 2023 programs:

  • “Introduction: INEOS Site Leader” by Julio Rodriguez, INEOS Site Leader and 2023 Texas City Petrochemical Industry Foresight/Discussion Various Industry Site Leaders.
  • “TCISD & COM Industrial Pathways Leading to Careers” by Alexis Kopp, TCISD CTE Director and Dr. Jerry Fliger, COM VP of Instruction, and COM Bond 2023 by Dr. Warren Nichols, COM President.
  • “GCWA: Planning for Our Future” by Jake Hollingsworth Assistant General Manager, Gulf Coast Water Authority (GCWA).
  • “Texas New Mexico Power (TNMP) – Power grid resiliency update” by Darcie Valenzuela – Gulf Coast Region Community Liaison & Vincent Roberts, Director, TNMP Sys Engineer & Land SV.
  • “Public Meeting: Marathon Petroleum providing information about their Sulfur Plant operational issue on June 27, 2023,” by Dave Leaver – Vice President, GBR and Honor Sheard – Environmental, Safety and Security Manager, GBR.
  • “GBR Benzene Fenceline Monitoring Program update” by Honor Sheard – ESH & Security Manager, GBR.
  • “Local Air Monitoring Update” by Janet Hamilton, PhD, DABT, Senior Toxicologist, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Bradley Flowers, Principal Scientist, AECOM.
  • “TCLMCAC Succession, Sustainability & Programs Update,” by José Boix, CAC Coordinator.

Our special 2023 thanks:

  • To our generous meal hosts:  INEOS/Styrolution, Advario, BWC Terminals, Marathon Petroleum, Eastman and AirProducts/GC Ammonia; and all our program speakers.
  • Valero Refinery for always providing the meeting documents, the City of TC and the Nessler Center staff, for the meeting rooms and equipment; plus, the Galveston County Daily News (GCDN) and The Post Newspaper for highlighting our meetings and programs.

This is your Community Advisory Council (CAC).  Meetings are open to the community with dinner generously provided by our local businesses/industries.  As such, we request attendance notification (RSVPs).  We continue to have outstanding participation with about 80-90 attendees.  Let us hope and pray for another successful year in 2024.

We will continue to meet from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursdays January 25, March 21, May 23, July 25, September 26 and November 21 at Nessler Center’s, Captain Room, 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590.

Merry Christmas and a blessed, safe, healthy, peaceful & prosperous 2024.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

‘Tis Christmastime in Texas City

Homeowner in the Lone Trail Village subdivision has created a winter wonderland

Texas City’s Foodarama received its annual Christmas painting

Filling Plates with Food while Feeding the Soul

It Only Takes a Seed of an Idea to Grow a Festival

CITY OF TEXAS CITY BRINGS AGENCIES TOGETHER TO OFFERFOOD, SERVICES, ASSISTANCE TO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close