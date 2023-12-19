Thursday, December 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityGardening Using the USDA Hardiness Zone Map for Plants
Gardening

Using the USDA Hardiness Zone Map for Plants

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Stephen Brueggerhoff, CEA – Horticulture; Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Galveston County

Winter is just over the horizon, an exciting time for gardeners’ active minds with plans and designs for spring renewal. For planning a spring garden, we can use standardized tools like the updated 2023 USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Maps: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov. The tool references average lowest temperature determined from data recorded over a recent thirty-year period. The majority of Galveston County has been ascribed to Zone 9B (25-F to 30-F), and most of Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island and limited areas (examples San Leon, Smith Point, Texas City, Tiki Island) closest to Trinity Bay, Galveston Bay, East and West Bay have been attributed Zone 10a (30-F to 35-F). USDA developed the maps to define the mean minimum temperatures for areas within the continental and island United States, which in turn provides a supplemental resource to help consumers choose appropriate landscape plants for their region. The map is developed from participating horticultural, botanical, and climatological experts and using Geographic Information System (GIS) resources for accurate research and use.

Keep in mind that the map should be used as a guide and not as an absolute authority; landscaping choices should be made using the map as well as site-specific conditions. For example, there are localized conditions that can modify ambient temperature and affect plant reaction, such as relative humidity and periods of drought, or structures providing wind protection. The beauty of the maps is that it is easy to understand, and offers the public awareness of localized weather events. And don’t forget sound advice offered from Galveston County Master Gardeners and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension professionals.

I recommend preparation for potential frost or freezes. A simple and effective way to protect tender plants from freezing events is to trap ambient heat by covering our plants. Make sure to use a cloth covering either alone or as a barrier between an outer layer of plastic. Plastic alone can trap moisture on the leaves, which in turn may freeze plant tissue. Drape the covering down to the soil and secure it with landscaping bricks, rocks, or boards to help hold in the warmer air. If you have enough time to prepare, you might also try building hoop tunnels covered with landscape fabric. You can also use tomato cages as a framework when covering for small stature plants. Be ready to pull back row covers during the day to allow for soil warming by the sun. Some of our cold snaps occur on crystal-clear nights with high winds. Make sure to water your garden well in advance of any freeze. Moist soil provides added insulation for the plants and helps keep plants hydrated through drying winds. Water only when temperatures rise above 45-degrees or higher the day before a freeze. Landscape care tips to remember for the rest of winter: irrigate landscape plants once or twice a month in cold weather and as applicable, turn off your irrigation controller when expecting a freeze, and general renewal rule of thumb is to hold off pruning any of your landscape plants until mid-February to prevent initiating new tender growth.
I am delighted to announce that the 2023 Galveston County Pecan Show winners were awarded during the Gulf Coast Gardening Urban Orchard Series seminar Going Nuts for Pecans and presented by Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff, December 9, 2023. Classic and New Division First Place winner with varietal ‘Podsenik’ is Galveston County Master Gardener Sven Bors-Koefoed, with Second Place varietal ‘Mahan’ awarded to resident David Hartley. Natives Division First Place recognizes Sven Bors-Koefoed. These winning entries are sent to participate in the East Texas Regional Show January 29 – 30, 2024. Regional finalists are then judged at the state show during the Texas Pecan Growers Conference and Trade Show in July 2024. Prepare for winter, celebrate the season with pecans, and share your ideas and garden successes by browsing online to my Facebook webpage: https://www.facebook.com/horticulturiststephenb. Happy holidays, and I’ll see you in the garden.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

December 2023 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar

Opportunities For Environmental Enthusiasts 

Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Market on Saturday!

Watch Out for These Poisonous Backyard Plants 

Fall Flowers in the Fields

Galveston County Master Gardeners Fall Festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close