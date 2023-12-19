Using the USDA Hardiness Zone Map for Plants

By Stephen Brueggerhoff, CEA – Horticulture; Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Galveston County

Winter is just over the horizon, an exciting time for gardeners’ active minds with plans and designs for spring renewal. For planning a spring garden, we can use standardized tools like the updated 2023 USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Maps: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov. The tool references average lowest temperature determined from data recorded over a recent thirty-year period. The majority of Galveston County has been ascribed to Zone 9B (25-F to 30-F), and most of Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island and limited areas (examples San Leon, Smith Point, Texas City, Tiki Island) closest to Trinity Bay, Galveston Bay, East and West Bay have been attributed Zone 10a (30-F to 35-F). USDA developed the maps to define the mean minimum temperatures for areas within the continental and island United States, which in turn provides a supplemental resource to help consumers choose appropriate landscape plants for their region. The map is developed from participating horticultural, botanical, and climatological experts and using Geographic Information System (GIS) resources for accurate research and use.

Keep in mind that the map should be used as a guide and not as an absolute authority; landscaping choices should be made using the map as well as site-specific conditions. For example, there are localized conditions that can modify ambient temperature and affect plant reaction, such as relative humidity and periods of drought, or structures providing wind protection. The beauty of the maps is that it is easy to understand, and offers the public awareness of localized weather events. And don’t forget sound advice offered from Galveston County Master Gardeners and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension professionals.

I recommend preparation for potential frost or freezes. A simple and effective way to protect tender plants from freezing events is to trap ambient heat by covering our plants. Make sure to use a cloth covering either alone or as a barrier between an outer layer of plastic. Plastic alone can trap moisture on the leaves, which in turn may freeze plant tissue. Drape the covering down to the soil and secure it with landscaping bricks, rocks, or boards to help hold in the warmer air. If you have enough time to prepare, you might also try building hoop tunnels covered with landscape fabric. You can also use tomato cages as a framework when covering for small stature plants. Be ready to pull back row covers during the day to allow for soil warming by the sun. Some of our cold snaps occur on crystal-clear nights with high winds. Make sure to water your garden well in advance of any freeze. Moist soil provides added insulation for the plants and helps keep plants hydrated through drying winds. Water only when temperatures rise above 45-degrees or higher the day before a freeze. Landscape care tips to remember for the rest of winter: irrigate landscape plants once or twice a month in cold weather and as applicable, turn off your irrigation controller when expecting a freeze, and general renewal rule of thumb is to hold off pruning any of your landscape plants until mid-February to prevent initiating new tender growth.

I am delighted to announce that the 2023 Galveston County Pecan Show winners were awarded during the Gulf Coast Gardening Urban Orchard Series seminar Going Nuts for Pecans and presented by Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff, December 9, 2023. Classic and New Division First Place winner with varietal ‘Podsenik’ is Galveston County Master Gardener Sven Bors-Koefoed, with Second Place varietal ‘Mahan’ awarded to resident David Hartley. Natives Division First Place recognizes Sven Bors-Koefoed. These winning entries are sent to participate in the East Texas Regional Show January 29 – 30, 2024. Regional finalists are then judged at the state show during the Texas Pecan Growers Conference and Trade Show in July 2024. Prepare for winter, celebrate the season with pecans, and share your ideas and garden successes by browsing online to my Facebook webpage: https://www.facebook.com/horticulturiststephenb. Happy holidays, and I’ll see you in the garden.