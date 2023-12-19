Thursday, December 21, 2023
Football

Cooper Sees Red, Comes Home to Play at UH

by Brandon Williams
By Brandon C. Williams

Dickinson High School alum Keith Cooper officially announced his decision to play college football at the University of Houston over the weekend after spending the previous three seasons at Tulane University.

The 6 ‘5, 275-pound defensive end announced his plans on social media while becoming the latest portal acquisition for new Cougars head coach Willie Fritz, who was named to the position last month after coaching Tulane for the past eight seasons.

Cooper recorded five sacks for the Green Wave during the 2023 regular season and added 30 tackles and two passes defended for the nationally-ranked team, which finished 11-2 overall entering their December 27 meeting against Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com.

He is the second Tulane player who is transferring to Houston after linebacker Corey Platt, Jr. made the decision to join the Big 12 program on December 10.

