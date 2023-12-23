Monday, December 25, 2023
Football Stuffed for Christmas Eve

by Brandon Williams
Christmas is here, so that means no local high school action for the next few days. The schedule is still filled with sports, especially on Sunday with both the Texans and Cowboys playing in games that will impact the playoff chase. 

Sunday: Going with CJ Stroud for a second straight game, the Texans will look to keep their playoff hopes alive against a visiting Browns team also seeking to stay within the AFC playoff chase. KHOU 11 will have the game live at 12:00pm.

Points could come plenty as the Cowboys visit the Dolphins in a matchup of two of the league’s highest scoring teams. Dallas, of course, is looking to shake off the stench of last week’s embarrassing loss at Buffalo to keep their chances of gaining the NFC’s top seed in the postseason. KRIV26 will have the game at 3:25pm.

Monday: It’s Christmas, so there are no local teams in action. Watch sports with your family and celebrate Jesus’ Birthday.

Tuesday: The Rockets will make a rare national TV appearance when they return from Christmas break with a visit against the high scoring Pacers. NBA TV will have the game beginning at 7:00 pm while Space City Home Network will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show. 

