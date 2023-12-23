Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 60-65 degrees. Catches of redfish, sheepshead, big croaker, sand trout and whiting at the jetties using live or dead shrimp and finger mullet. Most catches of trout in East Bay. Flounder are at the jetty ready for the season to open December 15. Report by Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. The gift of consistent fishing patterns are under the tree this week. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with wind and cooler temperatures. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut. Stingaree to Rollover Pass holding redfish in deeper marshes on popping cork with shrimp and artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. Back of Trinity bay from the HL&P spillway to the mouth of the river producing fair numbers of speckled trout. Tabbs, Burnett, and Scott Bays are still the best bet for speckled trout, redfish, black drum, and sheepshead. Best on live shrimp under popping corks. Water is a bit off-colored due to runoff by recent rains. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Trinity Bay. Cold frontal bite on trout and redfish. Trout can be caught in swim baits in rivers and creeks after a front. Redfish are on the same pattern and can be caught in soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum and sheepshead can be caught in rock and dock structure under a pulling cork and free lining. Flounder can be caught on rocky drop-offs with gulp mullet and shrimp tied to a jig. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 59-61 degrees. Those wading near the back bayou drains for catches of speckled trout. A few large fish have been caught by waders throwing artificial lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 61 degrees and the water clarity is good. Strong North winds have once again forced us to adjust our tactics, concentrating in the back marsh areas where we can get some protection from the wind and waves. This week the redfish bite has been good in areas where the current flow has pushed bait against the shorelines and grass lines in 2-4 feet of water. Our best solid trout bite this week has been on ¼ ounce jig heads with the Deadly Dudley 5 inch Rat Tail in Blue Moon Chartreuse. Fishing deeper pockets with shells, triggering the most strikes. As in previous weeks if we do not see any nervous bait, we move on rather quickly and cover more water finding the zones where the fish are active. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. The gift of consistent fishing patterns are under the tree this week. North shore of Smith Pointe holding redfish and trout under the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drums on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Whitehead Reef is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic split tail. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 59 degrees. Bite around Eagle Point has been on the slow side due to the strong east wind. Anglers finding limited success in Moses Lake. West shoreline still seeing schools of bull reds from Eagle Point towards Kemah in 10 feet of water. Best on soft plastic lures. Scattered trout being caught around Sylvan beach, along the pier pilings. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The gift of consistent fishing patterns are under the tree this week. The railway bridge by causeway holding some drum and oversized redfish biting shrimp, crab, or mullet. Bull redfish are in the channel on both jetties. The surf side is holding sheepshead and trout using shrimp under popping cork or free lined near the rocks. Redfish are in the harbor at both ends of Pelican Island Bridge. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 61 degrees. Chocolate Bay and the mouth of the bayou remain the hot spot for speckled trout and redfish. Best bite on soft plastic, but live shrimp under corks will work. Scattered catches of trout in the open bay drifting the off colored streaks with soft plastics. Wade anglers catching a few fish in the coves on the south shoreline. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. When the winds are out of the North, look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout on topwater baits early then switch to soft plastics and work the birds watching the tides in the shallows. South of Cold Pass waders are still getting trout and redfish in deeper waters. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastic. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.26 feet above pool. White bass are in full pre-spawn moving in the creeks for Christmas. Largemouth bass can be caught on worms and crankbaits tight on structure. Gar are plentiful in the creeks chasing prey. Catfish are eating shad in deep water. Crappie are tight to structure in 8-14 feet of water. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 59 degrees. Scattered bull red catches at the Galveston jetties. Big black drum dominating the action on the Texas City Dike. Flounder catches good in the Galveston ship channel. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The gift of consistent fishing patterns are under the tree this week. The rock barriers between Swan Lake to the dike still hold redfish and trout on Texas roach or purple/chartreuse artificials. The croaker run is fair at the dike. Bull redfish are good from midway to the end on crab or cut bait. Gas wells, holding black drums on shrimp on the bottom. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Freeport: GOOD. 64 degrees. Trout and redfish are good working the deep oyster reefs in Bastrop, Christmas, and Chocolate Bay with gulp shrimp and live shrimp. Catching drum, sheephead, trout and redfish in the Brazos River and Bernard River. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.