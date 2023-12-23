President Praised at Farewell Luncheon

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It was a tearful time for Dawn King, president of Dickinson Chamber of Commerce (DCC). Eight years ago, she, along with the board of directors, came together to build a chamber of commerce for Dickinson. The DCC held their annual Christmas luncheon at Marais which also served as a farewell luncheon for the chamber.

Through the floodwaters brought in by Hurricane Harvey and the shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCC survived. But current economic conditions brought the little engine to a halt.

King explained why the chamber has closed.

“The effects of Dickinson’s severe economic downturn and political instability has made it impossible to ensure our financial sustainability or to provide services our businesses deserve from a chamber of commerce,” she said.

A surprise for King were the legislative presentations. Texas State Representative Terri Wilson presented King with a formal certificate and thanked her for her dedication to the businesses and the people of Dickinson. Jared Bargas from U.S. Congressman Randy Weber’s office also presented King with a certificate and thanked her for her heartful service to the community.

Cyndy Butcher presented King with a Texas House of Representatives Resolution from the office of State Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen. Butcher also spoke of King’s passion and commitment in serving the business and people of Dickinson.

King was pleased to see a great turnout for the luncheon.

“It’s a testament to this community that so many people came out, not to say goodbye, but to celebrate who we are and what we have accomplished,” King said.