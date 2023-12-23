Monday, December 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home News President Praised at Farewell Luncheon
News

President Praised at Farewell Luncheon

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It was a tearful time for Dawn King, president of Dickinson Chamber of Commerce (DCC). Eight years ago, she, along with the board of directors, came together to build a chamber of commerce for Dickinson. The DCC held their annual Christmas luncheon at Marais which also served as a farewell luncheon for the chamber. 

Through the floodwaters brought in by Hurricane Harvey and the shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCC survived. But current economic conditions brought the little engine to a halt. 

King explained why the chamber has closed. 

“The effects of Dickinson’s severe economic downturn and political instability has made it impossible to ensure our financial sustainability or to provide services our businesses deserve from a chamber of commerce,” she said.

A surprise for King were the legislative presentations. Texas State Representative Terri Wilson presented King with a formal certificate and thanked her for her dedication to the businesses and the people of Dickinson. Jared Bargas from U.S. Congressman Randy Weber’s office also presented King with a certificate and thanked her for her heartful service to the community. 

Cyndy Butcher presented King with a Texas House of Representatives Resolution from the office of State Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen. Butcher also spoke of King’s passion and commitment in serving the business and people of Dickinson. 

King was pleased to see a great turnout for the luncheon.

“It’s a testament to this community that so many people came out, not to say goodbye, but to celebrate who we are and what we have accomplished,” King said. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Clear Path to Reelection for Majority of Texas Congress Members

Wednesday’s Texas City Commission Meeting to be held in special location

Granting Wishes and Changing Lives

NASA NOTES: ISS MARKS 25 YEARS IN SPACE

Fifth Special Session Not Out of Question

Real Christmas Trees On the Rise in State

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close