Sunday, December 31, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home News Cloud-Based Traffic Camera Network to Help League City Reduce Crime
News

Cloud-Based Traffic Camera Network to Help League City Reduce Crime

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

League City is expanding its network of automated cameras that can read the license plates of passing vehicles to help reduce crime and protect residents. 

Earlier this month, city council members approved a five-year agreement with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company that produces Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras. 

ALPR cameras read license plates and document the location, date and time of the recording. They can then notify law enforcement if footage of a vehicle that has been reported stolen is recorded. The cameras can recognize state of origin, vehicle color, type and model, plus objects such as roof racks or bumper stickers based on image analytics. They can also distinguish when a vehicle is using a paper license plate or is missing one. 

The camera network utilizes an integrated software and hardware platform to save, categorize and store footage in the cloud. Detectives can use this information during a criminal investigation.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

State Sees Significant Population Increase

President Praised at Farewell Luncheon

Clear Path to Reelection for Majority of Texas Congress Members

Wednesday’s Texas City Commission Meeting to be held in special location

Granting Wishes and Changing Lives

NASA NOTES: ISS MARKS 25 YEARS IN SPACE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close