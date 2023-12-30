Cloud-Based Traffic Camera Network to Help League City Reduce Crime

League City is expanding its network of automated cameras that can read the license plates of passing vehicles to help reduce crime and protect residents.

Earlier this month, city council members approved a five-year agreement with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company that produces Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras.

ALPR cameras read license plates and document the location, date and time of the recording. They can then notify law enforcement if footage of a vehicle that has been reported stolen is recorded. The cameras can recognize state of origin, vehicle color, type and model, plus objects such as roof racks or bumper stickers based on image analytics. They can also distinguish when a vehicle is using a paper license plate or is missing one.

The camera network utilizes an integrated software and hardware platform to save, categorize and store footage in the cloud. Detectives can use this information during a criminal investigation.