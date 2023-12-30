Sunday, December 31, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsFishing Fishing Forecast
Fishing

Fishing Forecast

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Bolivar: GOOD. 60-65 degrees. Reeling in the new year with consistent fishing. Catches of redfish, sheepshead, big croaker, sand trout and whiting at the jetties using live or dead shrimp and finger mullet. Most catches of trout in East Bay. Report by Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with wind and cooler temperatures. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut. Stingaree to Rollover Pass holding redfish in deeper marshes on popping cork with shrimp and artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 59 degrees. Anglers fishing the Jack’s Pocket area of Trinity can find decent trout on soft plastics in 6 feet of water. Tabbs, Burnett, and Scott Bays continue to be good for speckled trout, along with a few redfish, black drum, and sheepshead. Best bite is on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Trout are great off the main channels in the morning in flats with rocks and water movement on lime green swimbaits. Redfish are tucked in holes on drains on weedless gulp in penny and chartreuse. Sheephead are on flats drop-offs, same as redfish. Drum are mixed in with trout and sheep heads, same baits. Happy New Year! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 57-60 degrees. Those fishing near marsh drains and in deeper bayous catching scattered trout and redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 57 degrees and the water clarity is good. Northeast winds have once again forced us to adjust our tactics, so we have concentrated back in the marsh areas where we can get some protection from the wind and wave action. This week the Redfish bite has been good around areas where good current flow has bait up against the shorelines and grass lines in 2-3 feet of water on shrimp imitation lures under Fish Smack popping corks with an 18 inch leader. Our best solid trout bite this week has been on ¼ ounce jig heads with the Deadly Dudley 5 inch Rat Tail in Blue Moon or Chartreuse, fishing deeper pockets with shell, close to mud flats, triggering the most strikes. As in previous weeks if we do not see any nervous bait activity, we move on rather quickly and cover more water finding the zones where the fish are active. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. North shore of Smith Pointe holding redfish and trout under the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drums on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Whitehead Reef is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic split tail. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 59 degrees. Good catches of sheepshead over hard shells and around old pier pilings on the shorelines. Some keeper redfish showing up as well. Best bite on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The railway bridge by causeway holding some drum and oversized redfish biting shrimp, crab, or mullet. Bull redfish are in the channel on both jetties. The surf side is holding sheepshead and trout using shrimp under popping cork or free lined near the rocks. Redfish are in the harbor at both ends of Pelican Island Bridge. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 61 degrees. Drift fishing the “dirty streaks” with soft plastics producing fair catches of trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. When the winds are out of the North, look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout on topwater baits early then switch to soft plastics and work the birds watching the tides in the shallows. South of Cold Pass waders are still getting trout and redfish in deeper waters. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastic. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.26 feet above pool. Recent rains have flushed the creeks in white bass. Couple days and small jigs and spins will do well. Crappie are spread out holding tight to brush in 8-14 feet of water. Gar are heavy in the creeks hitting rattletraps and spins. Catfish are mid to lower lake on bulkheads and bridges on shad. Bass are in run offs of the main lake on worms and cranks. Happy New Year! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 59 degrees. Fishing on the Texas City Dike is slow. Few catches of bull redfish and oversized black drum. Flounder remain good in the Galveston channel. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock barriers between Swan Lake to the dike still hold redfish and trout on Texas roach or purple or chartreuse artificials. The croaker run is fair at the dike. Bull redfish are good from midway to the end on crab or cut bait. Gas wells, holding black drums on shrimp on the bottom. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Freeport: GOOD. 59 degrees. Trout and redfish are good working the deep oyster reefs in Bastrop, Christmas, and Chocolate Bay with gulp shrimp, live shrimp, or ¼ ounce jighead on a down south lure. Catching drum, sheephead, trout and redfish in the Brazos River and Bernard River using live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close