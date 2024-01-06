Shannon Doyle Osborn named President of South Land Title

Patrick F. Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of South Land Title, is pleased to announce that Shannon Doyle Osborn will assume the role of President effective January 1, 2024.

Shannon began her career in the title industry in 2016 after graduating from Texas Tech University with a degree in marketing. After spending her first three years with South Land as a Business Development Representative in the Pearland and Friendswood markets, Shannon has spent the last four years as Vice President of Commercial Business Development.

She is a Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo volunteer and a member of both the Bay Area Commercial Real Estate Network and the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Shannon graduated from the TC/LM Chamber Leadership Mainland program, as well as the TLTA Land Title School. She is a board member for the College of the Mainland Foundation and was the youngest member of The Daily News 40 under 40 in 2019.

In her new role, she will oversee South Land’s operations in the Gulf Coast area, which includes offices in Beaumont, Crystal Beach, Pasadena, Galveston, Pearland, Texas City and League City, including the Commercial Division. She will continue to have oversight of South Land’s business development in the Gulf Coast area, as well as the Houston Metroplex.

South Land Title is committed to ensuring the success of every transaction, regardless of the location of the property. As part of the Texan Title family, we have access to experienced real estate attorneys, title examiners and escrow officers in the Houston Metroplex, Austin, Georgetown, Bryan/College Station, Navasota, Brenham, and Abilene. In addition, our strong relationships with many of the nation’s top underwriters, together with our own underwriter, give us flexibility and give our clients every advantage.

Our mission is to efficiently facilitate prompt and accurate title insurance services by providing initiative-taking customer service and a positive experience for all parties involved. In doing so, we seek to be the provider of choice for title insurance services throughout Texas.