LM Cheer Team Leaves Lasting Impression in State Finals Debut

By Brandon C. Williams, Managing Editor, The Post Newspaper

Once known for their football program imposing their presence in state title games, La Marque High School’s cheerleaders were able to experience the opportunity to win it all when the Cougars competed in the UIL Spirit Competition last weekend in Fort Worth for the first time in the program’s existence.

“I am so proud of this cheer team for rising to the challenge of competing at the state competition,” said La Marque varsity cheer coach Tiffany Hill. “The majority of them are 1st year cheerleaders and put in extra hours including Saturday practice and practicing over the holidays to ensure they were prepared.”

The long hours paid off as La Marque displayed their spirit, and while the Cougars didn’t stand atop the mountain, they made an impressive effort that laid the seeds for them to become a potential state powerhouse.

Each of them gave it 110% and brought down the house in Dallas,” said Hill. “I am so proud of their dedication and commitment and can’t wait to do it again next year!”

The members of the La Marque Cheer Team are: Emily Colon, Makenzie Doyle, JyRick Gary, Odyssie Jackson, Journey Jackson, Heaven Johnson, Nevaeh McNair, Alyssa Newman, Jordyn Oliphant, Myesha Owens, Taleeyah Rawls, Janelis Rivera Ortiz, Zonae Sam, Aiyana Spoons, and Azcael Wilbert.