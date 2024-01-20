Weather Permitting is Phrase of Early Week 

Last week saw the area dip into a hard freeze. This week begins with a stream of rain that will greatly impact Tuesday’s soccer schedule along with the boys golf meet at Quail Valley on Monday. Don’t be shocked if Wednesday turns out to be a busy day in the local sports scene.

Sunday: The Rockets will host the Celtics at Toyota Center beginning at 6:00pm. Boston comes into Houston with the NBA’s best record at 32-9. Space City Home Network will have coverage starting with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Monday: Texas City’s boys’ golf team will be in action at Quail Valley Country Club with Fort Bend Clements serving as the host.

Tuesday: A busy boys basketball schedule starts at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, Stafford at La Marque, Manvel at Santa Fe and Manvel at Texas City. State-ranked Hitchcock hosts East Bernard at 7:30pm.

In girls basketball, the schedule tips off at 6:00pm with Friendswood at Galveston Ball and Texas City at Manvel, followed by East Bernard at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15pm. La Marque at Stafford starts at 6:30pm, with Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs and Santa Fe at La Porte each starting at 7:00pm.

The boys soccer slate starts at 7:30pm with Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, La Porte at Santa Fe and Manvel at Texas City.

Meanwhile, the girls soccer schedule will have Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Galveston Ball, Santa Fe at La Porte and Texas City at Manvel each starting at 7:30pm.