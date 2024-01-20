Saturday, January 20, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSports Weather Permitting is Phrase of Early Week 
Sports

Weather Permitting is Phrase of Early Week 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Last week saw the area dip into a hard freeze. This week begins with a stream of rain that will greatly impact Tuesday’s soccer schedule along with the boys golf meet at Quail Valley on Monday. Don’t be shocked if Wednesday turns out to be a busy day in the local sports scene.

Sunday: The Rockets will host the Celtics at Toyota Center beginning at 6:00pm. Boston comes into Houston with the NBA’s best record at 32-9. Space City Home Network will have coverage starting with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Monday: Texas City’s boys’ golf team will be in action at Quail Valley Country Club with Fort Bend Clements serving as the host.

Tuesday: A busy boys basketball schedule starts at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, Stafford at La Marque, Manvel at Santa Fe and Manvel at Texas City. State-ranked Hitchcock hosts East Bernard at 7:30pm.

In girls basketball, the schedule tips off at 6:00pm with Friendswood at Galveston Ball and Texas City at Manvel, followed by East Bernard at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15pm. La Marque at Stafford starts at 6:30pm, with Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs and Santa Fe at La Porte each starting at 7:00pm.

The boys soccer slate starts at 7:30pm with Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, La Porte at Santa Fe and Manvel at Texas City.

Meanwhile, the girls soccer schedule will have Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Galveston Ball, Santa Fe at La Porte and Texas City at Manvel each starting at 7:30pm. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Hitchcock Hoops Dominate Area Scene

Hitchcock HS Baseball Tryouts on Friday

SF Girls Soccer off to Good Start to Season

Dickinson’s Berenathy Defends State Powerlifting Title

TCISD Staff Shows Support for Texans

Schedule Hinges on Mother Nature’s Mood

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close