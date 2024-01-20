Big cheers to the Texas City Stings JV soccer team, claiming the top spot in their division this past weekend at the “Battle of the Bernard Cup” tournament! Jadyn Lampe (Freshman) and Rachel Kushner (Junior) scored fantastic goals, securing the first-place title.
The varsity squad secured 2nd place with goals from Emily Perez (Freshman), Lilly Matranga (Senior), Natalia De La Garza (Senior), Taylor Hood (Junior) and Abigail Quintero (Junior). Assists by Emily Perez, Lilly Matranga and Taylor Hood showcased brilliant teamwork. Kudos to Emily Perez and Lilly Matranga for earning All-Tournament Team nominations, a testament to their outstanding performance. Their coach is Devin Blucher.