The 8th grade girls’ basketball team at SFJH had an outstanding season!

Here are their impressive statistics:

8A team ended with a record of 7-0 this season. Undefeated! They scored a total of 265 points and only allowed 132 points to be scored against them.

8B team ended with a record of 5-1 this season. They scored a total of 211 points and only allowed 64 points to be scored against them.

Way to represent ladies! We can’t wait to watch you on the court next season!!