One Door Closes; Another Opens

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Dawn King closed the doors at the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce for the last time on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Prior to this closing, Dickinson had seen another chamber of commerce close its doors. According to King, the first Dickinson Chamber of Commerce was 65 years old when it, too, came to an end in 2014.

King reports she was asked to help organize a new chamber, so she picked up the reins and served as a founder and president for what some had hoped would be a second chance at a successful chamber of commerce for the small town.

“We knew it was an experiment when we started the second chamber,” King said.

For eight years, the chamber chugged along until it could no longer do so.

King reports the board of directors voted to cease their efforts, along with voting to donate all remaining funds in the chamber’s accounts to the Dickinson Education Foundation.

The next stop for King, who volunteered eight years of service to leading Dickinson’s Chamber of Commerce is Dawn King Mediation Services.

In the middle of the pandemic, King did what a lot of people did while isolated at home. She developed her skills and added a mediation certification to her credentials.

With her new status as a small business owner, she was asked to join the board of directors at League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

While she is closing the Dickinson chamber door, King is opening another door with her eyes wide open.

“I want to go in with people who have a situation and walk out with everyone feeling like they won,” King shared.