Tuesday Offers Plenty for Sports Fans 

Tuesday is loaded with local sports, highlighted by the final regular season games of the girls basketball schedule. The day also includes baseball and softball scrimmages along with soccer and golf.

Sunday: In the opener of a four-game road swing, the Rockets visit the Timberwolves beginning at 6:00pm. Space City Home Network will begin coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

Monday: The day looks good for golf as the Clear Springs and Texas City girls’ teams will be among the schools competing at Sweetwater Country Club in a meet hosted by Fort Bend Clements. Clear Creek and Clear Falls will each have their girls’ teams at a meet held at South Shore Harbour.

The baseball scrimmage schedule will have Texas City at Dickinson beginning at 4:00pm, while Clear Springs visits Pearland Dawson at 4:30pm.

Tuesday: Regular season play ends in girls basketball as La Marque at Bay City, La Porte at Galveston Ball and Texas City at Friendswood each begin at 6:00pm, followed by Hempstead at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15pm. Clear Brook at Dickinson and Clear Creek at Clear Falls both start at 7:00pm.

In boys basketball play, Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Friendswood at Texas City, Galveston Ball at La Porte, and Bay City at La Marque each start at 7:00pm. Hempstead at state-ranked Hitchcock begins at 7:30pm.

The softball scrimmage schedule begins at 4:30pm when Clear Brook visits Crosby in a scrimmage that also includes Shadow Creek and Houston Heights. Aldine Nimitz at La Marque begins at 5:00pm, followed by Houston Chavez at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Pearland and Santa Fe at Brazoswood are both 6:00pm starts while Splendora at Galveston Ball and Houston Jordan at Galveston Ball start at 6:30pm.

Baseball scrimmages continue as Clear Creek hosts North Shore and Galveston Ball beginning at 3:00pm. La Porte at Clear Brook starts at 4:00pm, while Clear Falls at St. Pius and Clear Lake at Santa Fe both start at 4:30pm.

In boys soccer, Friendswood at Texas City and Galveston Ball at La Porte both start at 7:30pm.

The girls soccer slate has Texas City at Friendswood and La Porte at Galveston Ball at 7:30pm.

Texas City’s boys golf team hosts a meet at Bayou Golf Course.

The Rockets visit the Pacers beginning at 6:00pm. Space City Sports Network begins coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.