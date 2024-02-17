It’s Time to Play Ball!

The “plink” sound of ball hitting bat returns en masse on Monday when the 2024 high school baseball season begins. While the boys of late winter/early spring get underway, there is a host of soccer matches along with the presence of softball, which has had a head start to the regular season.

Sunday: For the first time since late July, we must cope with a weekend without football. Now is the time to reintroduce yourself to the family you left behind once the season began last September.

Monday: Opening Day of the 2024 high school baseball season begins with Clear Creek at Barbers Hill at 4:00pm, followed by Clear Falls at Santa Fe at 4:30pm. Alvin at Clear Springs and Brenham at Friendswood both start at 5:00pm, with Dickinson at Texas City at 6:00pm. Opening Day concludes with Pasadena Memorial at Clear Falls at 6:30pm.

Clear Creek’s girls’ golf team plays host to a two-day meet at Moody Gardens. Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Texas City are among the schools competing.

La Marque hosts Brazosport for girls and boys soccer. The girls start at 5:30pm, while the boys begin at 7:15pm.

Nationally-ranked Houston hosts nationally-ranked Iowa State in a huge Big 12 men’s hoops clash at 6:00pm. ESPNU will have the game live.

Tuesday: A busy softball schedule starts with Pasadena High at La Marque at 5:00pm, followed by Houston Chavez at Santa Fe at 6:00pm. Clear Falls at Iowa Colony, Clear Springs at Barbers Hill, Dickinson at Manvel, Galveston Ball at Sam Rayburn and Texas City at Columbia each start at 6:30pm.

La Marque starts its baseball season with a trip to High Island at 4:00pm.

In boys soccer, Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Angleton at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Santa Fe and La Porte at Texas City each start at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls soccer schedule will have Brazosport at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Angleton, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte each beginning at 7:30pm.