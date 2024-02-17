Saturday, February 17, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsBaseball It’s Time to Play Ball!
Baseball

It’s Time to Play Ball!

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The “plink” sound of ball hitting bat returns en masse on Monday when the 2024 high school baseball season begins. While the boys of late winter/early spring get underway, there is a host of soccer matches along with the presence of softball, which has had a head start to the regular season.

Sunday: For the first time since late July, we must cope with a weekend without football. Now is the time to reintroduce yourself to the family you left behind once the season began last September.

Monday: Opening Day of the 2024 high school baseball season begins with Clear Creek at Barbers Hill at 4:00pm, followed by Clear Falls at Santa Fe at 4:30pm. Alvin at Clear Springs and Brenham at Friendswood both start at 5:00pm, with Dickinson at Texas City at 6:00pm. Opening Day concludes with Pasadena Memorial at Clear Falls at 6:30pm.

Clear Creek’s girls’ golf team plays host to a two-day meet at Moody Gardens. Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Texas City are among the schools competing.

La Marque hosts Brazosport for girls and boys soccer. The girls start at 5:30pm, while the boys begin at 7:15pm.

Nationally-ranked Houston hosts nationally-ranked Iowa State in a huge Big 12 men’s hoops clash at 6:00pm. ESPNU will have the game live.

Tuesday: A busy softball schedule starts with Pasadena High at La Marque at 5:00pm, followed by Houston Chavez at Santa Fe at 6:00pm. Clear Falls at Iowa Colony, Clear Springs at Barbers Hill, Dickinson at Manvel, Galveston Ball at Sam Rayburn and Texas City at Columbia each start at 6:30pm.

La Marque starts its baseball season with a trip to High Island at 4:00pm.

In boys soccer, Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Angleton at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Santa Fe and La Porte at Texas City each start at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls soccer schedule will have Brazosport at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Angleton, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte each beginning at 7:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Friendswood closes out its baseball scrimmage schedule

Clear Creek Baseball Alumni

Hitchcock HS Baseball Tryouts on Friday

Hitchcock to Host Baseball Tryouts

Astros formally announced hiring Joe Espada

Astros Continue Road to Repeat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close