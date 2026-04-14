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Injuries Doom Astros in OOTP Simulation

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

The current malaise facing the Astros (seven straight losses entering Monday’s series finale at the Mariners) has been accurately predicted by Out of the Park Baseball, a computer simulation that is one of the most popular in the sports genre.

Thanks to the crew at OOTP, we were able to simulate the Astros’ 2026 season through its OOTP27, which came out late last month. The sim projected Houston to finish at 82-80, placing them third in the American League West, seven games behind the champion Rangers.

Injuries plagued the Astros, with star slugger Yordan Alvarez held to just 107 games and shortstop Jeremy Pena limited to 98 games. Without the two offensive cogs, Houston batted just .244 as a team with no one driving in more than the 76 runs delivered by Christian Walker.

Despite the injuries and a surprisingly ineffective pitching staff (the Astros were 14th in starters’ ERA), Houston entered September atop the AL West before the accumulation of misfortune led to a 3-8 swoon in the middle of the month that allowed both the Rangers and Mariners to leapfrog them for the postseason.

The Orioles’ 102-60 record captured the title in the American League East, a division that also saw the Red Sox (90-72), Yankees (88-74), and Blue Jays (87-75) take each of the AL Wild Cards. Meanwhile, the Royals cruised to the American League Central with a 94-68 record, making them the only team to finish above .500 in the division.

In the National League, the Phillies (96-66) won the East, while the once-dormant Pirates took home the Central with a 92-70 mark. To no surprise, the Dodgers (97-65) won the NL West, with the Mets (93-69), Braves (86-76), and Giants (91-71) seizing the Wild Cards.

The sim had the Phils winning the World Series in seven games over the Orioles.

A seemingly inexhaustible game with inexhaustible possibilities, OOTP allows users to replay any major league season since 1876 while also playing games years into the future. Users can also put together dream teams both past and present, and has hundreds of stats on each player.

Those interested can learn more about the game at www.ootpdevelopments.com.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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