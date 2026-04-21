Congrats to the Texas City High School baseball trio of Antonio Cardriel (Ottawa University), Ethan Herm (Alvin College), and Gavin Grief (Massachusetts Maritime Academy), who signed letters of intent to continue their journeys on the diamond.
Antonio Cardriel (Ottawa University), Ethan Herm (Alvin College), and Gavin Grief (Massachusetts Maritime Academy)
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Congrats to the Texas City High School baseball trio of Antonio Cardriel (Ottawa University), Ethan Herm (Alvin College), and Gavin Grief (Massachusetts Maritime Academy), who signed letters of intent to continue their journeys on the diamond.
Congrats to the Texas City High School baseball trio of Antonio Cardriel (Ottawa University), Ethan Herm (Alvin College), and Gavin Grief (Massachusetts Maritime Academy), who signed letters of intent to continue their journeys on the diamond.