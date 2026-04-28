The postseason road is set for Dickinson and Friendswood’s baseball teams as the bi-district round begins this week. The Gators face off with Summer Creek in a best-of-three 6A-1 series that starts in Dickinson on Thursday evening. Clear Springs takes on Atascocita in a 6A-2 matchup. Friendswood squares off against Barbers Hill in a 5A-1 best-of-three series, while Clear Creek meets Goose Creek Memorial in a best-of-three 6A-2 matchup. Meanwhile, Santa Fe takes on Port Neches-Groves in a 5A-2 best-of-three series.
Softball’s area round will have Clear Creek facing Dobie in a 6A-1 matchup, while Clear Creek meets Dawson in the 6A-2 bracket. In 5A-2, Friendswood plays Kingwood Park, and Santa Fe squares off with Lake Creek.