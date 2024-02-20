Wednesday, February 21, 2024
College of the Mainland Observes Black History Month with Industry Focus
News

College of the Mainland Observes Black History Month with Industry Focus

By Jose Salazar 

College of the Mainland Communications Officer

In observance of Black History Month, College of the Mainland (COM) is hosting a series of exciting student events throughout February. Highlighting the rich history and cultural impact of African Americans, these events all lead up to the featured community event, ‘African Americans in Industry – Refineries and Engineering’ on Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m. in the Conference Center.

To kick off the observation, COM hosted our ‘Celebrating African Americans in Industry: Panel Discussion,’ which featured several local African American community leaders involved in various industries including process technology, construction and more. Charles Broussard, construction project manager and land acquisition manager for Bay Area Habitat for Humanity, was among the panelists who shared their wisdom and knowledge with students.

“We discussed colorism, women in industry and they [students] asked what our motivations were when seeking a profession,” said Broussard. “These events indicate that the college and the people in industry actually care about the outcome of these students.”

The community is invited to attend the featured event, ‘African Americans in Industry – Refineries and Engineering’ on Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m. in the Conference Center. This event will feature guest speaker, Bo Hunter, the first African American process operator at a Texas City refinery.

To learn more about COM’s Black History Month observations, visit www.com.edu/bhm.

###

Photo: Charles Broussard and other panelist members during ‘Celebrating African Americans in Industry: Panel Discussion’ event.

