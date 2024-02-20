Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Night To Shine Keeps on Shining 

By Pastor Jervie Windom

“Every heart matters to God,” a phrase that is commonly heard at Resonate Church in La Marque, Galveston County’s host Church for The Tim Tebow’s Foundation Night to Shine event, a prom night experience for special needs individuals. 

On Friday, February 9, the College of the Mainland Conference Center was filled with honored guests, known as VIPs, who walked the red carpet, experienced a limo ride, enjoyed a delicious meal, and danced the night away, before being crowned kings and queens of the prom. 

VIP, Stacy Williams, shared her experience, “The crowning of the ceremony was nice. I really had a good time. My favorite part was the dancing!” 

Every heart that evening was shown love thanks to volunteers from across the Greater Houston Area, Platinum Sponsor: Ascend Performance Materials, Gold Sponsor: AMOCO Federal Credit Union, and local community businesses including H-E-B, Olive Garden, Starbucks, Panera Bread, the Art of Coffee- La Marque, and Buttermilk Sky Pies who donated special treats for those in attendance. 

