Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 56 degrees. Few more anglers fishing at the north jetty this past week. Reports of more black drum being caught across the bay along with keeper speckled trout and plenty of redfish using live shrimp and finger mullet. Along the beachfront, anglers reported catches of sand trout, whiting, and redfish. The shark anglers landed a couple in the surf as well as a couple stingrays. At the Texas City dike and flood gates, speckled trout, flounder, and redfish were the predominant catches. The bay temperatures are steady and the water color has been changing back to normal. Report by North Jetty Bait Camp. The ditch has some redfish, with an occasional nice trout, against the grass sides biting popping cork or artificial. Fish the deeper ends of the reefs, or wind protected cuts with popping cork and shrimp. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Sloughs holding redfish on grass lines close to Sievers Cut fish 12-18 inches under a popping cork with shrimp, or burner shad in black or dark green. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatly, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 58 degrees. Water conditions are improving along the upper northwest corner of the bay. Back of Trinity remains fresh. Scattered trout, redfish, black drum, and sheepshead being caught on live shrimp. Sylvan beach shoreline producing a few speckled trout on soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The salinity line is coming back along with the shrimp. Redfish are thick in the major and minor catching them on WACky shad xl with shrimp juice spread on it using seedless shallow around rocks and being caught on live shrimp under a popping cork. Trout are starting to come back being caught drifting with live shrimp and a popping cork and also on twitch baits. Drum and sheepshead are mixed in with redfish being caught on gulp shrimp and live shrimp. Awesome weather ahead, so put a fishing pole in a kids hands because it could change the outcome of their life! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 58-61 degrees. Anglers fishing the marsh finding some redfish and a few black drum, and the occasional speckled trout. Best bite on live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Surface water temperature 61 degrees, water clarity stained for the most part, with a few areas with better clarity in the marsh and back lakes. The fish are becoming more active in both the marsh and bayou areas, as well as shoreline flats with shell, where one can get some protection from the Strong wind and wave action, as we continue to get more salinity back in East Galveston Bay. We had some excellent speckled trout catching action this week, with Rollover Moon and Chartreuse color tails performing the best. The redfish bite remains consistent in areas where good current flow has bait up against the shorelines and grass lines in 1-2 feet of water around oyster shells. As in previous weeks, we just need the winds to cease a little to allow us to fish more of our wintertime, early spring areas that continue to be blown out, with the continual fronts pushing through. Fishing will continue to become more consistent as we push into spring and warmer water temperatures. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. The sloughs in Yates Bayou are holding redfish on grass lines near Sievers Cut using shrimp 12-18 inches under a cork, or burner shad in black or dark green. Smith Point holding redfish and trout. Deep Reef to Fat Pat is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastics. Lil Hanna’s has some fish on deeper sides of reefs. The East bay reefs are starting to see more action with specks early then artificials twitch baits, or split tails. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatly, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 57 degrees. Clear Lake area producing some speckled trout mostly on hard plastic baits. Low tides and hampered the effort of most anglers. Some fish being caught around the spoil islands on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 58 degrees. Fair action on speckled trout, along with the occasional redfish. Best action on artificial lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in the calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bayou holding redfish and trout on popping cork and shrimp or topwater baits early, then work soft plastics slowly. Jones Bay and the Diversionary Canal are holding some redfish and trout on popping cork with shrimp. The Mecum’s Reef drop-off holding a few fish early in the day. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatly, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.21 feet below pool. Water stained and still flowing good. If there was a time to get out and white bass fish in the creeks, now is it! They are turned on using small jigs and rooster tails. Largemouth bass are on structure and in the creeks and mouths off main lakes. Crappie are good in the East fork and Luce Bayou scattered on the bottom in 8-14 feet of water. Catfish are good using cut sugar and stink bait. Gar are thick in the creeks being caught on rooster tails and rattletraps.

Texas City: FAIR. 57 degrees. Black drum being caught off the dike and jetties on cut mullet and shrimp. Live shrimp anglers catching some sheepshead, and a few speckled trout off the jetty rocks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding redfish and trout along the rocks with scattered drum and flounder. Dickinson Bayou is holding some redfish and drum on popping cork and shrimp or soft plastics. The rock shoals south of the dike are holding fish on popping cork with live shrimp. Sheepshead with an occasional trout and redfish at the entry to Campbell’s Bayou. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatly, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Freeport: SLOW. 60 degrees. Sheephead, drum, redfish and trout continue to be good in the old river and old intracoastal. Bastrop Bay and Chocolate Bay are good for catches of trout and redfish using live shrimp, or 1/4-⅜ ounce jig heads. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

