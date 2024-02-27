Thursday, February 29, 2024
Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center showcased the incredible contributions of Black Americans

by Brandon Williams
Friday was a day of inspiration and pride as the students of Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center showcased the incredible contributions of Black Americans who have made a profound impact on history.  From scientists and inventors to athletes, artists, astronauts, musicians and beyond, our young scholars paid tribute to these remarkable individuals in a vibrant Black History Parade, organized by music teacher Kalilah Cole.

Using props representing their chosen historical figures, our students and teachers brought to life the stories of trailblazers who have paved the way for generations to come.  It was a powerful display of creativity, learning, and unity as we celebrated the diversity and resilience of the Black community. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

