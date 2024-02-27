Friday was a day of inspiration and pride as the students of Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center showcased the incredible contributions of Black Americans who have made a profound impact on history. From scientists and inventors to athletes, artists, astronauts, musicians and beyond, our young scholars paid tribute to these remarkable individuals in a vibrant Black History Parade, organized by music teacher Kalilah Cole.
Using props representing their chosen historical figures, our students and teachers brought to life the stories of trailblazers who have paved the way for generations to come. It was a powerful display of creativity, learning, and unity as we celebrated the diversity and resilience of the Black community.