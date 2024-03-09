Spring Break Comes Out Swinging  

Spring Break arrives with both baseball and softball dominating the schedule. Both Monday and Tuesday are filled with daytime games, so go out and enjoy the weather while watching local talent shine.

Sunday: The Rockets visit the Kings beginning at 5:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet will have the pregame show starting at 4:30pm.

Monday: With Spring Break underway, there is daytime softball as Boling at Hitchcock starts at 11:30am while Stafford at La Marque begins at 12:00pm. Clear Brook at Clear Creek and Clear Springs at Clear Lake both start at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: The baseball slate starts at 12:00pm with Stafford at La Marque followed by Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Springs and Galveston Ball at Santa Fe each starting at 1:00pm. La Porte at Texas City begins at 6:00pm, while Friendswood at Angleton starts at 7:00pm.

In softball, Hitchcock at Van Vleck begins at 10:30am, while Angleton at Texas City starts at 12:30pm. Galveston Ball at Manvel begins at 1:00pm, with Friendswood at Santa Fe starts at 6:30pm.

The Rockets visit the Spurs for a 7:30pm start. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7:00pm with the pregame show.