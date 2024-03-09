Monday, March 11, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSports Spring Break Comes Out Swinging  
Sports

Spring Break Comes Out Swinging  

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Spring Break arrives with both baseball and softball dominating the schedule. Both Monday and Tuesday are filled with daytime games, so go out and enjoy the weather while watching local talent shine.

Sunday: The Rockets visit the Kings beginning at 5:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet will have the pregame show starting at 4:30pm.

Monday: With Spring Break underway, there is daytime softball as Boling at Hitchcock starts at 11:30am while Stafford at La Marque begins at 12:00pm. Clear Brook at Clear Creek and Clear Springs at Clear Lake both start at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: The baseball slate starts at 12:00pm with Stafford at La Marque followed by Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Springs and Galveston Ball at Santa Fe each starting at 1:00pm. La Porte at Texas City begins at 6:00pm, while Friendswood at Angleton starts at 7:00pm.

In softball, Hitchcock at Van Vleck begins at 10:30am, while Angleton at Texas City starts at 12:30pm. Galveston Ball at Manvel begins at 1:00pm, with Friendswood at Santa Fe starts at 6:30pm.

The Rockets visit the Spurs for a 7:30pm start. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7:00pm with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Tribal Belle Competition Team competed this past weekend

Tourneys, Tourneys Everywhere!

FHS Has Four Athletes Sign Letters of Intent on National Signing Day

TCISD elementary Hot Shot competition

H-Town Classic, an area 7on7 team coached by Texas City High School...

Tight End High School has another budding Power 5 talent in Mason...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close