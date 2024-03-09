Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 60 degrees. Spring is peeking out with more and more people out fishing at the north jetty this past week. We received reports of black drum being caught across the bay along with keeper speckled trout and plenty of redfish using live shrimp and finger mullet. Along the beachfront, people reported catching sand trout, whiting, redfish, black drum and gafftop. People are catching pompano and flounder off the Galveston surf. The Bolivar surf anglers landed a nice tiger shark and lemon shark in the surf as well as a couple stingrays. At the Texas City dike and flood gates, speckled trout, flounder, and redfish were the predominant catches. Sheepshead are showing up more frequently all over the bay and on structures in the surf. The bay temps are rising slowly and the water color has been changing back to normal with strong incoming tides. Report by North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 67 degrees. Better numbers of speckled trout showing up along the northwest shoreline of Trinity bay, same with Tabbs, Burnett, and Scott Bays. Lots of undersized fish, to go along with keeper size trout. Black drum catches are fair, a few oversized drums are caught and released. Redfish bite is slow for most anglers. Live shrimp is working best, followed by soft plastics.Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Boy, ohh boy, is springtime near and with that the trout are moving in being caught on live shrimp under a popping cork, also on WAC Attack plum and chartreuse rat tails also in rollover moon color. Redfish are in the grass lines by the old shorelines also being caught on live shrimp under a popping cork and around rocks with current on gulp with the wedges presentation. A few were caught on reefs. Drum are plentiful mixed in with the redfish and sheepshead are being caught on pilings, ducks and concrete walls next to barnacles with live shrimp. Be safe, have fun and be prepared. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 65 degrees. Favorable winds have produced scattered catches of speckled trout over the reefs. Best action still on shorelines, near bayou drains for redfish and speckled trout. Best bite on soft plastics and live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Surface water temperature dropped back down to 58 degrees, due to the front that pushed through the area. Water clarity stained for the most part, with a couple areas with better clarity west of Elm Grove. The majority of our success remains back in the marsh and bayou areas. This redfish bite remains consistent in areas where good current flow has bait up against the shorelines and grass lines in 1-3 feet of water around oyster shells on Wac Attack Tails in Chartreuse, fished with 1/8 ounce heads, as well as weightless presentations. The trout have preferred an erratic presentation with pauses, targeting deeper pockets close to channel bends and deeper drops with shell, triggering the most bites. Our experience has been that if you see bait flipping on the surface you will find some fish, if not, you are best to move on. The lighter the jig head the better, determined by the wind and current, and tails without paddles, performing the best. This week Fish Smack Popping corks with a 3 foot leader above an artificial shrimp lure has done equally well on our trips, with a hard pop and about a 10 second pause gathering the most strikes. Spring is coming and fishing will continue to heat up as the water warms and the days continue to get longer. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 69 degrees. Eagle Point shorelines seeing some speckled trout, mostly undersized. Gas wells holding good numbers of sheepshead on live shrimp. Kemah, Seabrook, Sylvan Beach shorelines fair for speckled trout, black drum, and a few redfish. Soft plastics and live shrimp are the best baits. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 66 degrees. When conditions permit, San Luis Pass is producing catches of black drum, sheepshead, and redfish. Waders finding speckled trout along the shorelines. Those drifting the open bay reefs are finding scattered trout and redfish on soft plastics and live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.06 feet above pool. Water stained with some areas more clear. White bass seem to be 2-3 weeks away from spawning with a heavy presence in the creeks and rivers being caught on rooster tails and jigs. Crappie are scattered in the bottom in 8-16 feet of water on structure being caught on hand tied jigs and small plastics. Catfish are picking up with live and dead bait in rod and reel and jug fishing. Gar are plentiful in the creeks. Largemouth are being caught early and later around docks and rip rap. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 65 degrees. The drum run is on. Good numbers of fish coming from the Galveston jetties, Texas City Dike and the Bolivar gas wells. best bite in live crab and shrimp. Live shrimp thrown tight to the rocks producing sheepshead, slot and oversized redfish, and keeper black drum, Some speckled trout showing up. Beachfront piers reported catches of flounder, black drum, whiting, a few sharks and gafftop. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Freeport: SLOW. 70 degrees. Sheepshead and drum fishing is full force at the jetties and pass on live and dead shrimp. Redfish have been good in the back lakes and bays with shrimp under a popping cork. Trout have been good with soft plastics and shrimp under a popping cork in the bays. Flounder are showing up at the pass and bays using mullet and live shrimp with a split shot and dragging them on the bottom. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.